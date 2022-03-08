Apple has updated the iPad Air, with the addition of a new chip and other features.

The tablet has received Apple’s M1 chip – the first processor that Apple made for its computers, which then came to the iPad Pro and now Air.

For the most part, the updates bring the iPad Air into line with that Pro. It also supports Apple’s Magic Keyboard, Pencil and Centre Stage feature, which allows the iPad’s camera to follow people as they walk around the room.

But it has some features that are unavailable in the Pro, too. They include new colours, just like the old iPad Air.

Tim Cook said the computer was intended to be “more fun than ever”, in an introduction during an event named “Peek Performance”.