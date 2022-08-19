Jump to content
iPhone 14: Apple event date and new phone launch ‘revealed’ in new report

New handset will be revealed in a live-streamed online event

Andrew Griffin
Friday 19 August 2022 08:07
The iPhone 14 will be revealed on 7 September, according to a new report.

The company will reveal the new product in an online launch on that date, before it goes on sale around a week and a half later. Some staff in Apple’s stores have been told to prepare for a release on 16 September, the same report claimed, which would fit with Apple’s usual schedule for releases.

The iPhone event would be earlier than some recent events, which have been held as far into the year as October, in part because of delays owing to the pandemic.

But the company is planning to move those dates back into early September, according to the new report from Bloomberg, which comes amid similar rumours about Apple’s plans.

The date could still change, the report noted, since there is around three weeks before the planned launch. As with all of Apple’s events since the pandemic, it will be held as an online broadcast, rather than a physical event.

Apple is expected to launch four new versions of the iPhone in the upcoming event. As usual will release a Pro and a non-Pro version of the iPhone, in two sizes – but those sizes will be the same, and Apple will do away with the Mini version that it has sold in recent years.

Alongside those phones could come a new update for the AirPods Pro, and up to three new Apple Watches. One of those could be the rumoured “Apple Watch Pro”, which would include a bigger display and a more rugged design.

All of those products are coming at a tough time for technology products and the world more generally, with inflation and fears of a recession potentially leading to reduced sales. But Apple has been positive about its expected fortunes in its results, predicting strong demand for the iPhone.

Ming-Chi Kuo, a reliable Apple analyst who has predicted a number of the company’s products before they launch, noted that the announcement and shipping dates could be earlier than those for the iPhone 12 and 13. That might be part of the reason Apple was positive about its expected results in the third quarter, he said.

“The global recession risk is still growing and unpredictable, so announcing/shipping the iPhone as soon as possible may minimize the impact of recession risk on demand,” he wrote on Twitter.

