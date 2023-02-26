For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

As Jake Paul and Tommy Fury prepare to fight on Sunday, illicit links to live streams that allow fans to watch the boxing match for free have been spreading online.

The hugely-hyped contest will cost UK viewers £19.95 to watch a live stream of the contest on BT Sport Box Office, while fans in Ireland will need to pay €29.99 or €34.99, depending on when they purchase it.

People in the US will also have to pay a significant pay-per-view fee to watch through ESPN+ PPV, while those in Canada will be expected to pay CAD $49.99 to see the Paul vs Fury fight live.

The high price of the boxing bout means millions will likely seek out alternatives to watch free live streams of the fight.

This has become an increasingly popular trend in recent years, with all major fights in boxing and MMA typically hosted on illicit streaming sites that allow people to avoid the cost and geolocation barriers.

Online streams that allow fight fans to watch the fights for free attract millions of views as people share links across social media on sites like Facebook and Twitter, as well as through dedicated forums on Reddit and channels on messaging apps like Telegram. This is despite these websites having content moderation policies designed to deter against such practices.

Popular websites that host free streams for boxing and other sporting events are also relatively easy to find through popular search engines, with Google rival DuckDuckGo stating in 2022 that it would refuse to censor or remove piracy sites from its results.

The proliferation of online piracy has led to warnings about cyber security risks and legal implications for anyone seeking out the free live streams.

Tommy Fury and Jake Paul face off during the weigh-in event in Saudi Arabia (AFP via Getty Images)

Earlier this year, police in the UK visited the homes of people accused of accessing illicit streams.

Individuals were served notices warning that they risked criminal prosecution if they continued to watch illegal online streaming services, however to date no person has been imprisoned for watching illicit content.

Police typically target the people and groups that are behind the operations, with prison sentences handed out to two men found guilty of supplying illicit streams in 2021.

“Accessing films, TV series and live sports events from unauthorised sources is illegal and can expose consumers to risks such as data theft and malware, and can help fund organised criminal groups,” Gary Robinson, a detective chief inspector at the Police Intellectual Property Crime Unit (PIPCU), said in January.

“PIPCU is pleased to support this enforcement activity, and we will continue to work with our partners to take action against those who use and supply illegal streaming services.”

Cyber experts have also warned of the dangers of certain streaming sites, urging people not to input any personal data when attempting to access free live streams.