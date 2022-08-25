Joe Rogan podcast - live: Mark Zuckerberg in surprise three-hour interview on controversial show
Follow for more details
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who oversees Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and the Metaverse, is making a surprise appearance as a guest on controversial podcast host Joe Rogan’s latest show.
Rogan has been a lightning rod since his Joe Rogan Experience, the world’s most popular podcast, was bought by Spotify in a $100m deal.
Earlier this year Rogan found himself at the centre of controversy when he was accused of spreading Covid-19 misinformation and hosted a guest who claimed that Americans were “hypnotised” into wearing masks and getting vaccines.
Musicians such as Neil Young and Joni Mitchell also removed their music from Spotify recently over concerns about Covid-19 “misinformation” being spread on his popular podcast, exclusively available on the audio streaming service.
Zuckerberg admits he “hates” sitting at his desk
“I hate sitting in front of my desk, I feel that if I’m not active I’m just wasting away,” he said as he predicted that VR headsets could change fitness regimes and said he enjoyed playing boxing games.
“My energy level and mood and how I interact with the world is based on...its so physical. I don’t believe we are just brains in a body, our physical being and actions we take there are as much of kind the experience of being human.”
Metaverse aiming for glasses not VR headset
“You want them to be a normal-looking pair of glasses,” he added saying they were working on “waveguide” technology that could be made out of plastic or glass.
He predicted that in five years they could be doing the interview using AI glasses and a hologram version of the Facebook boss would be talking to Rogan.
“So few of the physical things we have in the world don’t need to be physical. chairs and food need to be physical, but most entertainment, like TVs, don’t need to be physical, it will just be an app on your wall and you will snap your fingers and a hologram of a TV will appear.”
Fully immersive VR suit?
“I think there will be opprortunities to wear things to augment the experience further,” said Zuckerberg, highlighting gloves the company is working on that will allow the user to “feel” objects.
“But I want to design this where you do not need to do that. You don’t want a set-up where you have 10 pieces. Ultimately people will want versions of this they can bring around, take on anairplane, in the office or in a coffee shop.”
Zuckerberg says new Metaverse equipment coming
The tech entrepreneur told Rogan that the new equipment was being released in October and that it would allow avatars to mimic users facial expressions and allow avatars to make eye contact.
“Virtual reality really convinces your brain you are there. You have to convince your brain that this isn’t real and that you are not actually there,” he said.
Mark Zuckerberg makes surprise appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast
This is a live blog covering the Meta CEO’s three-hour appearance on Joe Rogan’s Spotify podcast.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies