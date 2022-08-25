Jump to content
Joe Rogan podcast - live: Mark Zuckerberg in surprise three-hour interview on controversial show

Graeme Massie
Thursday 25 August 2022 19:45
(AFP via Getty Images)

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who oversees Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and the Metaverse, is making a surprise appearance as a guest on controversial podcast host Joe Rogan’s latest show.

Rogan has been a lightning rod since his Joe Rogan Experience, the world’s most popular podcast, was bought by Spotify in a $100m deal.

Earlier this year Rogan found himself at the centre of controversy when he was accused of spreading Covid-19 misinformation and hosted a guest who claimed that Americans were “hypnotised” into wearing masks and getting vaccines.

Musicians such as Neil Young and Joni Mitchell also removed their music from Spotify recently over concerns about Covid-19 “misinformation” being spread on his popular podcast, exclusively available on the audio streaming service.

Zuckerberg admits he “hates” sitting at his desk

“I hate sitting in front of my desk, I feel that if I’m not active I’m just wasting away,” he said as he predicted that VR headsets could change fitness regimes and said he enjoyed playing boxing games.

“My energy level and mood and how I interact with the world is based on...its so physical. I don’t believe we are just brains in a body, our physical being and actions we take there are as much of kind the experience of being human.”

Graeme Massie25 August 2022 19:45
Metaverse aiming for glasses not VR headset

“You want them to be a normal-looking pair of glasses,” he added saying they were working on “waveguide” technology that could be made out of plastic or glass.

He predicted that in five years they could be doing the interview using AI glasses and a hologram version of the Facebook boss would be talking to Rogan.

“So few of the physical things we have in the world don’t need to be physical. chairs and food need to be physical, but most entertainment, like TVs, don’t need to be physical, it will just be an app on your wall and you will snap your fingers and a hologram of a TV will appear.”

Graeme Massie25 August 2022 19:33
Fully immersive VR suit?

“I think there will be opprortunities to wear things to augment the experience further,” said Zuckerberg, highlighting gloves the company is working on that will allow the user to “feel” objects.

“But I want to design this where you do not need to do that. You don’t want a set-up where you have 10 pieces. Ultimately people will want versions of this they can bring around, take on anairplane, in the office or in a coffee shop.”

Graeme Massie25 August 2022 19:27
Zuckerberg says new Metaverse equipment coming

The tech entrepreneur told Rogan that the new equipment was being released in October and that it would allow avatars to mimic users facial expressions and allow avatars to make eye contact.

“Virtual reality really convinces your brain you are there. You have to convince your brain that this isn’t real and that you are not actually there,” he said.

(Spotify)
Graeme Massie25 August 2022 19:25
Mark Zuckerberg makes surprise appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast

This is a live blog covering the Meta CEO’s three-hour appearance on Joe Rogan’s Spotify podcast.

Graeme Massie25 August 2022 19:18

