Kanye West allowed back on Twitter following his ban over antisemitic conspiracies

Social media platform Twitter, now called X, has reinstated the account of rapper Ye, the artiste formerly known as Kanye West, after he was suspended eight months ago for hate speech.

The account was reinstated on Saturday eight months after the rapper was suspended for breaking the platform’s rules prohibiting incitement to violence.

Ye got his account back after assuring the platform owned by Elon Musk that he wouldn’t use it to share antisemitic or otherwise harmful language, according to The Wall Street Journal, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The artiste will also not be eligible to monetise his account, a new feature added by Mr Musk for paid subscribers, while advertisements won’t appear next to his posts either, the report said citing the social media platform.

Ye has not posted anything new since coming back on the platform. His account showed his last post to be from December 2022, which was just two months after it was reinstated following an earlier lock out of his account.

Mr Musk, who calls himself a free speech absolutist, had in November welcomed the return of the rapper to the platform, after his account was reinstated for the first time.

But on December, one of his posts appeared to show a swastika symbol inside a Star of David, which led to Mr Musk suspending his account after he violated the platform’s policy against inciting violence.

Ye lost his account and his partnership with Adidas and Gap for Yeezy products soon after, when he went on a string of antisemitic rants in interviews and on social media.

Mr Musk had previously also reinstated former US president Donald Trump’s account after conducting a poll in which some 14.8 million Twitter users had voted with 51.8 per cent voting in favour of the reinstatement.

But Mr Trump said he had no interest in returning to Twitter and would stick to his own platform Truth Social.

Additional reporting by agencies