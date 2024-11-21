Level-up your gaming setup with these Alienware monitor deals from Dell

Now is the time to level-up your gaming setup, thanks to these Alienware monitor deals from Dell – but you’ll have to be quick, because these low prices won’t be around for long.

Available for a limited time only, the Black Friday deals see top-quality Alienware gaming monitors reduced by up to 20 per cent, saving you a stack of cash. What’s more, if you’re quick there’s a chance to save even more money, with a further 5 per cent off when you use a discount code exclusively from Dell.

Alienware 32 4K QD-OLED gaming monitor – AW3225QF

( Dell Technologies )

Available until 8 December, the first discount sees the Alienware 32 4K QD-OLED gaming monitor – model name AW3225QF – reduced by 15 per cent, saving you £150. This curved, big-screen gaming monitor promises an unrivalled viewing experience, thanks to an impressive 240 Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision - perfect for gaming.

Boasting support for Nvidia G-Sync, the Alienware gaming monitor has a 0.03ms response time and its connections include one DisplayPort 1.4, two HDMI 2.1 with HDR, including one HDMI 2.1 FRL with eARC and support for Dolby Atmos pass-through. This cutting-edge monitor is also VESA AdaptiveSync Display certified, and it comes with an HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4 and USB 3.2 cable, so you’re ready to game right out of the box.

Dell is offering 15 per cent off this Alienware monitor in a sale lasting until 8 December, cutting its price from £989 to £839. Plus, if you use the coupon code AFF5MON you can save an extra 5 per cent and lower the price even further, to £797.05. This separate discount is available until 31 January.

Buy this Alienware 32-inch 4K gaming monitor now and save 15 per cent at Dell

Alienware 27 360Hz QD-OLED gaming monitor - AW2725DF

( Dell Technologies )

The gaming monitor discounts continue, with Dell offering a huge 20 per cent off the Alienware 27 360Hz QD-OLED gaming monitor. Model name AW2725DF, this is a 27-inch gaming monitor with an OLED display panel, a resolution of 2560 x 1440, and an impressive 360 Hz refresh rate, for super-smooth gaming.

Reduced by 20 per cent until 8 December, this Alienware monitor boasts AMD FreeSync Technology and certification for VESA AdaptiveSync Display. It has a pair of DisplayPort 1.4 connections, plus HDMI 2.1 with HDR and a set of USB ports, including 5Gbps USB 3.2 type-C. A DisplayPort 1.4, USB-C to DisplayPort 1.4, and USB 3.2 Gen1 cable is included in the box.

Thanks to a limited-time deal at Dell.com, this Alienware gaming monitor has had its price cut from £779 to £619.93, saving you a massive £159.07.

Plus, Dell also has a deal that sees a whole range of gaming monitors reduced by an extra five per cent. All you have to do is enter the code AFF5MON at the checkout to save. Code is valid until 31 January.

Buy this Alienware 27-inch QD-OLED gaming monitor and save 20 per cent at Dell