Scientists in the US are set to announce a “major scientific breakthrough” towards achieving nuclear fusion energy.
The Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory is expected to reveal that researchers were able to get more energy out of a nuclear fusion reaction than they put in for the first time ever.
Nuclear fusion mimics the natural reactions occurring within the Sun, and has been a goal of scientists around the world since the 1950s.
The process has been hailed as the “holy grail” of clean energy, as it is almost limitless, requires no fossil fuels, and leaves behind no hazardous waste. A net gain in energy production would mark a significant milestone towards realising near-limitless clean energy.
The news is set to be announced during a live press conference at 10am ET (3pm GMT) on Tuesday, with contributions from the US Department of Energy and the National Nuclear Security Administration.
Nuclear fusion breakthrough set to be announced at press conference
The press conference is set to get underway at 10am ET (3pm GMT), so in just under an hour.
“US Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm and Under Secretary for Nuclear Security and National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) Administrator Jill Hruby will announce a major scientific breakthrough accomplished by researchers at DOE’s Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL),” the US Department of Energy announced.
