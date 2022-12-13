Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory set to announce ‘major breakthrough’ with nuclear fusion on 13 December, 2022 (US Department of Energy)

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Scientists in the US are set to announce a “major scientific breakthrough” towards achieving nuclear fusion energy.

The Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory is expected to reveal that researchers were able to get more energy out of a nuclear fusion reaction than they put in for the first time ever.

Nuclear fusion mimics the natural reactions occurring within the Sun, and has been a goal of scientists around the world since the 1950s.

The process has been hailed as the “holy grail” of clean energy, as it is almost limitless, requires no fossil fuels, and leaves behind no hazardous waste. A net gain in energy production would mark a significant milestone towards realising near-limitless clean energy.

The news is set to be announced during a live press conference at 10am ET (3pm GMT) on Tuesday, with contributions from the US Department of Energy and the National Nuclear Security Administration.