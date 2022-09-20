Jump to content

Scammers use Queen’s death to trick people into crypto and NFT schemes

The UK’s National Cyber Security Centre has also warned that there could be an increase in email phishing scams

Adam Smith
Tuesday 20 September 2022 12:59
Scammers are using the death of the Queen to trick people into cryptocurrency and NFT schemes, security experts have warned.

The malicious scheme involves sharing investment projects offering crypto tokens and NFTs named after Elizabeth II as a way of “paying tribute to Her Majesty”.

These sites are new and may not be secure, so any crypto wallet data that users enter might be at risk if the site’s database is leaked.

Unsuspecting users are also being offered commemorative coins or T-shirts on websites where personal information is not secured in any way, and during payment, the user is not transferred to a special secure page. This means that card data, addresses, and usernames could be stolen if the database is compromised.

“The death of Queen Elizabeth II has shocked the world, resonating in the hearts of millions of people. To pay tribute to Her Majesty, many users seek to buy a commemorative product or token with her image on it. However, the sites where such goods are offered are mostly hastily created by people who don’t even think about their security,” said Olga Svistunova, a security expert at Kaspersky.

“When buying from such sites, remember that many of them are not secure and the data entered on such pages are likely to be at risk of leakage, so remember to use a robust secure solution to protect yourselves. Also choose to buy only from trusted stores and be suspicious of super low prices on goods - it can be used by cybercriminals as a lure to get your payment details.”

The UK’s National Cyber Security Centre has also issued a warning against scams during the mourning period, as there may be an increase in phishing emails that attempt to get personal data via malicious links.

“As with all major events, criminals may seek to exploit the death of Her Majesty the Queen for their own gain. While the NCSC – which is a part of GCHQ – has not yet seen extensive evidence of this, as ever you should be aware it is a possibility and be attentive to emails, text messages, and other communications concerning the death of Her Majesty the Queen and arrangements for her funeral.”

