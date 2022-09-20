When will we see the royals again after Queen’s funeral?

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The Royal Family is observing another week of mourning over the death of Queen Elizabeth II after the world bid farewell to Britain’s longest-reigning monarch in a state funeral full of pageantry.

The UK’s period of national mourning - which saw events cancelled and flags flown at half-mast - lasted for 10 days and drew to a close at the end of Monday.

On its final day, hundreds of thousands of mourners descended on central London to catch a glipse of the state funeral attended by world leaders and royalty as well as the coffin’s procession to Wellington Arch.

It ended with the Queen being buried in a private ceremony at Windsor Castle.

While the national mourning period has now ended, there continues to be one for the Royal Family.

King Charles III announced there would be an extra royal mourning period for the seven days following the Queen’s funeral.

This will also be observed by Royal Family members, Royal Household staff and representatives on official duties, as well as troops with ceremonial duties.

Royal Family members are not expected to carry out official engagements during this period of mourning.

The Royal family is observing another week of mourning following the state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II (AFP via Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral was attended by world leaders and royalty (Peter Nicholls/PA) (PA Wire)

It is unclear when the Royal Family’s next official outing will be, with no future engagements yet listed on its website.

The Prince of Wales is no longer expected to attend a summit in New York for his Earthshot Prize, an environmental award, as the planned trip falls within the royal mourning period.

Meghan Markle is also reported to have cancelled a red carpet appearance that was due to take place nine days after the Queen’s funeral.

Royal family members took part in Monday’s procession (Leon Neal/PA) (PA Wire)

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expected to return to the US where their children have remained.

The royal mourning period comes afer King Charles III spent days engaged in ceremonies and meetings as he took up the throne.

The UK’s new monarch visited all four nations along with his Queen Consort and met political leaders in the aftermath of his mother’s death.

He also participated in a number of ceremonies in honour of the Queen, including church services and processions.