The clear-up operation in Windsor began on Tuesday morning, following the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

While the late monarch’s state service took place at Westminster Abbey in London, her coffin was transported to Windsor Castle later in the day.

Thousands of people lined the streets around Windsor to catch a glimpse of the Queen for one final time before she was laid to rest in the King George VI Memorial Chapel.

Hours later, the clean-up operation began, with bags of rubbish cleared from roads close to the castle.

