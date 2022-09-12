King Charles leads royal family members in procession behind Queen’s coffin

King Charles III led the royal family in the procession behind Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin, as it was carried through Edinburgh on Monday (12 September).

Hundreds of people lined the streets as the procession made its way up the Royal Mile, from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles’ Cathedral.

The Queen will lie at rest in the cathedral from around 5:30pm on Monday evening, giving the public an opportunity to pay their respects for around 24 hours.

