Facebook creator Mark Zuckerberg says that he does not have time to use social media platforms.

The Meta CEO was asked on Joe Rogan’s Spotify podcast if he limited his own use of social media and if he tightly controlled his daughters’ access to it.

“Me personally I am just doing so many things that in practice that there are not (enough) hours in the day,” he said during the three-hour appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience on Thursday.

Mr Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan have two daughters together, Maxima and August, who he said enjoy being taught to code at bedtime by the tech boss.

“My kids, I have not really had to think about it quite as much as they are pretty young, six and five, so they use it. I want them to use technology for different things, I teach them how to code, it is an outlet of creativity.

“Max likes building things and Augie thinks of it as art. I try to do bedtime with them religiously each night. I ask them what activity they want to do, read, or wrestle, and Augie says she wants to do code art, she thinks of it as making the computer make art.”

Mr Zuckerberg told Rogan that he believed that there were real benefits to being on a screen but that not all time spent on one was equally valuable.

“It is good for them to get that exposure, everything you are doing on a computer or screen is not the same. are you engaging with someone, building relationships, or just consuming?

“If you are just sitting there and consuming stuff, it is not bad, but it is not associated with the benefits you get for actively engaging with people and building relationships.”

He added that he does a “bunch of messaging” but that he does not watch much TV as it puts him in “a weird mental state”.