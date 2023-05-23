For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Slack has been hit by unusual errors that have seen messages disappear and duplicate.

Problems have been reported by a “small percentage” of users, according to the office chat app.

Those affected said they were seeing messages duplicate or not send, especially in groups.

The company acknowledged the problem and said that it was investigating.

“We’re receiving reports that a small percentage of users are experiencing issues with loading and sending messages,” it said in a post to its status page. “We’re actively looking into this, and we’ll report back as more information becomes available.”

Tracking website Down Detector confirmed the issues, with a relatively small number of reports from users that the app was not working as expected.

It was unclear why the problems were only affecting some users, and what marked out those who were hit by it. It was also unclear whether there was any easy way for those affected to make the app work as normal again.

The outage comes just a few days after another major outage at the office chat app. This time around, the problems came at the end of the working day in the UK, and before lunchtime in the US.