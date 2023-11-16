Starship launch LIVE: Elon Musk’s SpaceX to launch world’s biggest rocket – and try to avoid another explosion
SpaceX is going to try and launch its Starship again – and hopes to avoid it exploding this time.
Starship is both the tallest and most powerful rocket ever made. It will be the second test for the spacecraft, which Elon Musk’s private space company hopes will one day take humans to the Moon and beyond.
But first Starship must successfully conduct an uncrewed orbital test, which will see it leave from its launchpad in Texas and then fly almost all the way around the Earth.
The first time that SpaceX attempted to launch Starship, in April, it initially took off cleanly but ran into problems minutes later, spiralling out of control and then exploding.
SpaceX hopes to launch the rocket on Friday morning local central time – though that launch could be pushed back into the weekend or even further depending on conditions.
Starship being taken apart
Starship is being destacked, which is to say taken back apart after it was put together, according to this image from Chris Bergin at Nasa Space Flight.
That doesn’t mean it won’t launch tomorrow, and SpaceX are yet to give any kind of update. But it almost certainly wasn’t part of the plan.
Fears launch might be delayed
Those watching the latest at the launchpad are seeing developments that might suggest SpaceX has found an issue that could cause it to “destack” (that is, take apart) Starship.
SpaceX hasn’t yet said anything about a possible delay to the launch. But the company’s livestream did briefly switch from 17 November to 18 November, which might be an indication it is being delayed.
The only confirmation however will come from SpaceX, and there is no indication when that might be.
The first launch of Starship did not go ahead on its first day. That had been scheduled for 17 April but it was pulled with about eight minutes to go because of a frozen valve; SpaceX scrubbed that launch and held it on 20 April, when it did actually take off.
SpaceX tweet shows Starship standing on its pad
SpaceX has tweeted an image of Starship standing ready for its launch.
But the post isn’t only a set of nice images. It’s also a reminder of what SpaceX is hoping to happen: “the stress on the question of “how much we learn” and “rapid iterative development” is a hint that the spacecraft might not have a safe journey this time around, either, but that SpaceX hopes to gain useful information either way.
Hello and welcome...
... to The Independent’s live coverage of the (attempted) launch of Starship.
