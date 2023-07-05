(AFP via Getty Images)

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta is finally launching Threads, the text app that it hopes could overtake Twitter.

It arrives at a particularly difficult time for Elon Musk’s Twitter. The site has faced a range of technical issues in recent days, which it has blamed on AI services scraping its site.

“Threads, an Instagram app” will arrive in the App Store on Thursday morning US time. Threads aims to take on the app with a range of features that are similar to those offered by Twitter, according to its App Store listing.

“Threads is where communities come together to discuss everything from the topics you care about today to what’ll be trending tomorrow,” it reads. “Whatever it is you’re interested in, you can follow and connect directly with your favorite creators and others who love the same things — or build a loyal following of your own to share your ideas, opinions and creativity with the world.”

It is just the latest in a long line of apps to try and take over from the increasingly troubled Twitter in offering text-based updates. But almost all of those apps – from the decentralised Mastodon to Donald Trump’s Truth Social – have struggled to find users.