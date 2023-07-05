Threads app – latest: Meta’s rival to Twitter about to launch as Elon Musk’s site descends into chaos
Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta is finally launching Threads, the text app that it hopes could overtake Twitter.
It arrives at a particularly difficult time for Elon Musk’s Twitter. The site has faced a range of technical issues in recent days, which it has blamed on AI services scraping its site.
“Threads, an Instagram app” will arrive in the App Store on Thursday morning US time. Threads aims to take on the app with a range of features that are similar to those offered by Twitter, according to its App Store listing.
“Threads is where communities come together to discuss everything from the topics you care about today to what’ll be trending tomorrow,” it reads. “Whatever it is you’re interested in, you can follow and connect directly with your favorite creators and others who love the same things — or build a loyal following of your own to share your ideas, opinions and creativity with the world.”
It is just the latest in a long line of apps to try and take over from the increasingly troubled Twitter in offering text-based updates. But almost all of those apps – from the decentralised Mastodon to Donald Trump’s Truth Social – have struggled to find users.
Threads not appearing in EU App Store over privacy rules
Threads has appeared on the App Store in the US and UK. But it is not available in the European Union, and the App Store listing in that country is empty.
That is because of privacy concerns about the app, reports the Irish Independent. The country’s data protection regulator – which looks after Meta, since it is headquartered in Ireland – said that it will not be rolling out “at this point”, and the problems might be the result of confusion over the Digital Markets Act.
That seems to be because Threads imports data from Instagram. While it is a separate app, Threads is expected to be closely integrated with that other Meta app.
You can read more here.
Threads app will gather large amounts of data, listing reveals
Threads is live on the App Store, though you can’t yet download it. But it does already reveal that the app will be collecting vast amounts of data:
Those details, which Apple calls “privacy nutrition labels” don’t always tell the full story: apps have to list any data they may collect, and so it might not be quite as much as the listing suggests. But it does include some notable kinds of data, including “sensitive info”.
You can find Threads’ full listing here. While you can’t download it yet, you can “pre-order” it, which will make it available on your phone once it’s out.
Hello and welcome...
... to our live coverage of the launch of “Threads, an Instagram app” – Mark Zuckerberg’s attempt to take over from Twitter.
