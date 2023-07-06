Instagram launches Threads app as a rival to Elon Musk’s Twitter – live updates
Threads arrives at a particularly difficult time for Twitter
Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta is finally launching Threads, the text app that it hopes could overtake Twitter.
It arrives at a particularly difficult time for Elon Musk’s Twitter. The site has faced a range of technical issues in recent days, which it has blamed on AI services scraping its site.
“Threads, an Instagram app” is already listed on the App Store. It aims to take on the app with a range of features that are similar to those offered by Twitter, according to its App Store listing.
“Threads is where communities come together to discuss everything from the topics you care about today to what’ll be trending tomorrow,” it reads. “Whatever it is you’re interested in, you can follow and connect directly with your favorite creators and others who love the same things — or build a loyal following of your own to share your ideas, opinions and creativity with the world.”
It is just the latest in a long line of apps to try and take over from the increasingly troubled Twitter in offering text-based updates. But almost all of those apps – from the decentralised Mastodon to Donald Trump’s Truth Social – have struggled to find users.
Threads to do for text what Instagram achieves for photos and videos, Meta says
Threads allows users to post text 500 characters long and also include links, photos, and videos up to 5 minutes in length.
“Our vision with Threads is to take what Instagram does best and expand that to text, creating a positive and creative space to express your ideas,” Meta noted in a blog post.
Users can start on Threads using their Instagram account to log in.
How to get and use ‘Threads’, the biggest new social app
App is built to use existing logins, and signing up is straightforward
“Your Instagram username and verification will carry over, with the option to customize your profile specifically for Threads,” the company noted.
“You can choose to follow the same accounts you do on Instagram, and find more people who care about the same things you do,” it said.
Threads faces trouble launching in Europe over privacy concerns
While the Twitter competitor app is downloadable in US and UK app stores, users in EU countries like Germany cannot use it.
Threads would access Instagram user data, including search history, location data, and other private information, according to TechCrunch.
Twitter co-founder and former chief Jack Dorsey tweeted his concerns about Thread’s data requirements.
“All your Threads belong to us,” Mr Dorsey tweeted along with a snapshot of the new app’s data needs mentioned in its App Store page. Twitter’s current owner Elon Musk acknowledged the tweet by replying “Yeah.”
Threads may also be accessing users’ other private data, including financial and health information, exact location, browser history, contacts, and search history.
Meta is reportedly figuring out ways to adjust to the EU’s data protection laws.
Eurovision welcomes Europe – but most of the continent can’t hear it
Among the early people posting to Threads is Eurovision, which kicked off with a post reading “Good evening Europe”. But, as the top comment points out, most of Europe can’t read that post – the app is not available in the European Union because of data privacy concerns.
UFC and others have already posted on the site
Instagram has been encouraging its early adopters to post early, so that the news feed is full when people first enter it. And that seems to have worked: the feed already has posts from people including the UFC, many of which went up hours before the app actually went live.
How to sign up for Threads
Meta has made Threads as easy to get started with as possible. You log in with your existing account, and the design is a simple mash-up of Instagram and Twitter.
Threads is here!
Threads has now been announced. You can find out everything you need to know here.
How to delete Twitter
There has, perhaps, been more interest in leaving Twitter than going to an alternative, like Threads. If you want to get away from Elon Musk’s social network and delete your account while you do, here’s what you need to do.
Threads’ simplicity might be its USP
Numerous other apps have attempted to unseat Twitter, especially since Elon Musk took over and the site became both more controversial and less reliable. But most of them have struggled.
Often, that has been at least partly the result of friction in signing up. Mastodon involves a slightly complex system of different servers that result in long display names; Bluesky is still in a limited release that means people need a signup code.
Threads – backed by the mighty infrastructure of Meta – seems to be ready to take all signups at launch. (Presumably, people might not even need to actually sign up at all, if they have an Instagram account.) That might be one of the ways it really challenges Twitter, by reducing the time and effort required to start using it.
We’ll find out soon.
Musk looks to disparage Threads ahead of launch
Elon Musk’s response to the upcoming launch of Threads has mostly been to slyly criticise it. “Thank goodness they’re so sanely run,” he tweeted sarcastically in response to one report; he responded to tweets about the app’s data collection settings in an apparent attempt to make them more visible.
That criticism comes as Elon Musk and Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg move towards having a real life MMA fight.
Threads might arrive at the worst possible time for Elon Musk
Twitter has gone from outrage to controversy since Elon Musk took it over late last year. And so any moment when Meta launched its competitor could have been likely to be a bad one.
But Threads is coming at a particularly bad time for Elon Musk. Key parts of the site have been breaking, and it has imposed “rate limits” that mean that its most engaged users are stopped from scrolling.
