TikTok CEO Shou Chew defends Chinese app at US Congress hearing – live
Cathy McMorris Rodger says allowing a Chinese-owned company access to phone screens of American children is ‘like allowing the Soviet Union to produce Saturday morning cartoons during the Cold War’
TikTok is facing a complete ban in the US over fears that China is using the app as a covert tool for spying and spreading propaganda.
CEO Shou Chew is testifying before Congress on Thursday, with members of the House Energy and Commerce Committee raising their concerns about how much access the Chinese government has to user data, as well as how much influence the Chinese Communist Party has over it.
TikTok has consistently denied such allegations, though this has not stopped the US and other countries from banning the app from government and military-issued devices.
Some countries like India have even issued a nationwide ban of TikTok and dozens of other Chinese apps as a result of national security worries.
With more than 150 million TikTok users in the US, many will be following Thursday’s proceedings closely to see if Biden’s administration follows India by banning TikTok.
TikTok ban latest: Death threat to Congresswoman on TikTok remained up for 41 days
An apparent death threat to Chair Rodgers remained on TikTok for 41 days leading up to today’s hearing, according to Congresswoman Kat Cammack.
"You couldn't take action after 41 days when a clear threat, a very violent threat, to the chairwoman of this committee and the members of this committee was posted on your platform,” she said.
"You damn well know you cannot protect the data and security of this committee or the 150 million [US] users of your app, because it is an extension of the CCP."
TikTok ban latest: Congress members attack TikTok at CEO's hearing: 'Control, surveillance and manipulation'
TikTok ban latest: Member of Congress describes TikTok as a ‘weapon'
You can watch the clip of Chair Rodgers describing TikTok as a weapon here:
TikTok ban latest: Boss declines to guarantee that China cannot decide what shows in app
During questioning from Chair Rodgers, the TikTok CEO failed to confirm “100 per cent” that the Chinese Communist Party would not be able to influence parts of the app.
TikTok ban latest: UK parliament blocks app
While the US mulls a nationwide TikTok ban, the UK has announced that the app will be blocked from “all parliamentary devices and the wider parliamentary network”, pointing to concerns about security.
“Cyber security is a top priority for Parliament, however we do not comment on specific details of our cyber or physical security controls, policies or incidents,” a spokesperson said.
“Following the Government’s decision to ban TikTok from Government devices, the commissions of both the House of Commons and Lords have decided that TikTok will be blocked from all parliamentary devices and the wider parliamentary network.”
TikTok ban latest: ‘TikTok is a weapon'
Chair Rodgers brings up Shou Chew’s alleged links to the Chinese Communist Party, having worked as the chief financial officer of the Chinese version of TikTok before taking up his current role.
Both companies are owned by ByteDance, with high-level figures within the parent company having ties to the Chinese state.
“TikTok is a weapon,” Chair Rodgers says.
TikTok ban latest: CEO says app provides ‘unprecedented transparency'
Shou Chew claims TikTok is going further than any other major social media app to protect the data of its users.
TikTok ban latest: Congress members air concerns
Cathy McMorris Rodger, the Chair of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, said during her opening remarks that allowing a Chinese-owned company access to the phone screens of American children and teenagers is "like allowing the Soviet Union to produce Saturday morning cartoons during the Cold War - but much more dangerous".
Ranking member Frank Pallone adds to these fears by saying disinformation campaigns could be launched through TikTok, while "addictive algorithms" were contributing to "emotional distress and depression" in school children.
TikTok ban latest: CEO makes opening remarks
TikTok CEO Shou Chew starts by saying he looks forward to “discussing what makes TikTok so special to the diverse audiences it serves, as well as our efforts to promote minor safety, data privacy, and platform security.”
He adds: “I also welcome the chance to update you about our efforts to develop cutting-edge, multi-pronged initiatives to address national security concerns.”
TikTok hearing about to begin
We’re minutes away from TikTok CEO Shou Chew from taking his seat before members of Congress.
