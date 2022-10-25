(AFP/Getty)

WhatsApp has been hit by a major outage that has forced all chats to go dark.

Users are unable to send or receive messages – which instead just hang, waiting to be delivered.

The company is yet to give any information about the problems, and there is no explanation of why the problem has occurred or when it might be solved.

There also appears to be no easy fix for the problem, with users instead waiting for the company to fix its services before they can begin chatting again.

WhatsApp is the biggest chat platform in the world, with well over two billion users, and is relied upon by a range of people and businesses every day.