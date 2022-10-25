Jump to content

Liveupdated1666685145

WhatsApp today - latest: App not connecting as chats mysteriously go dark in major outage

Andrew Griffin
Tuesday 25 October 2022 09:05
(AFP/Getty)

WhatsApp has been hit by a major outage that has forced all chats to go dark.

Users are unable to send or receive messages – which instead just hang, waiting to be delivered.

The company is yet to give any information about the problems, and there is no explanation of why the problem has occurred or when it might be solved.

There also appears to be no easy fix for the problem, with users instead waiting for the company to fix its services before they can begin chatting again.

WhatsApp is the biggest chat platform in the world, with well over two billion users, and is relied upon by a range of people and businesses every day.

1666685048

What happens in the outage?

Unlike some previous WhatsApp outages, the app will actually make it seem like you can send a message. You can write it out, press send, and everything will happen as normal until that point.

But the message will never actually be delivered. The little clock that appears will not turn into a tick, as it should. Instead, it will just be left hanging.

Of course, the same will happen to anyone that tries to message you.

So the app will just go dark, as if it is on pause.

Andrew Griffin25 October 2022 09:04
1666684927

Read our full story on the problems

You can find our full report on the issues, which began around 8am UK time, here.

Andrew Griffin25 October 2022 09:02
1666684687

Hello and welcome...

... to The Independent’s live coverage of the major WhatsApp outage on 25 October.

Andrew Griffin25 October 2022 08:58

