Inside Politics: Tory wacky races whittled down to eight

So the Tory wacky races may not be so wacky after all. A few competitors have slipped up, crashed and burned, leaving us with a streamlined contest with just eight nominees. The fateful eight. Or should that be hateful eight? An already nasty contest has turned even nastier, with conspiracy theories about stitch-ups and sniping on the right over who should lead them forward. Onto the next lap!

Inside the bubble

Penny Mordaunt finally, formally launches her campaign at 10.30am. Boris Johnson will take part in the first PMQs since his resignation at 12noon. Voting in the first ballot of the leadership contest opens at 1.30pm, with results expected around 5pm. And shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves will promise that a Labour government would only borrow to invest at a speech this afternoon.

Daily Briefing

Stitch-up for Rishi?

The fix is in! Nadine Dorries has accused Rishi Sunak of “dirty tricks”, claiming his camp lent nominations to Jeremy Hunt so he can face an easy opponent when the final candidates go before Tory members next month.

“Team Rishi want the candidate they know they can definitely beat in the final two,” said Dorries, who definitely doesn’t sound bitter or paranoid. Hunt denied the dastardly plot. Distancing himself from Sunak, he blamed the former chancellor for putting Britain on course for a recession.

The attacks came as eight candidates made it onto the first ballot on Wednesday after receiving 20 nominations. Sajid Javid bowed out, Priti Patel decided not to run, and Grant Shapps switched support to Sunak.

Sunak, who wins the backing of loyal Johnson ally Steve Barclay this morning, leads the pack. Penny Mordaunt, Liz Truss and Tom Tugendhat aren’t too far behind. They look certain to reach the 30 votes needed on the first round of the ballot today to progress.

Jeremy Hunt, Suella Braverman, Kemi Badenoch and Nadhim Zahawi have some persuading to do, and all now look like they may struggle to make it into the final two. A fierce battle is shaping up on the right of the party, with Team Truss gently trying to make the case that Badenoch and Braverman – who refused to back down to pressure from the Patel camp – would be better giving way.

Truss was given a boost by the backing of Jacob Rees-Mogg and Dorries. But Badenoch – who has declared a one-woman war on woke politics – got the best reception at a hustings event organised by the anti-woke Common Sense Group last night.

Remember that Steve Baker, the right-winger running Braverman’s campaign, has claimed Badenoch’s campaign is an elaborate ruse to split the right and get Sunak elected. Another dastardly plot!

Rishi Sunak at the launch of his campaign (PA) (PA Wire)

From heroes to zeros?

One of the big stories in the campaign so far is the stampede towards the right, with candidates desperate to sound as mad, bad and dangerous to know as possible on Brexit, immigration and tax. Climate is now at risk of getting trampled underfoot.

Britain’s top business leaders have now pleaded with Tory candidates not to ditch the net zero policies. Groups representing thousands of UK businesses – including Unilever, Coca-Cola, Scottish Power and Lloyds – have called on all contenders to uphold plans to reach net zero emissions by 2050.

Tory MPs and peers have also urged candidates to ignore “siren voices” from net zero sceptics on the backbenches. Zac Goldsmith told The Independent he’d rather see a Labour government than a Tory one that gives up on net zero.

It is isn’t scaremongering. Kemi Badenoch branded the net zero target “unilateral economic disarmament”, while Suella Braverman said the Tories should “suspend the all-consuming desire to achieve net zero by 2050”.

On the record

“I’ve been called all sorts of things … but I’m just a regular guy. All sorts of spicy, salacious things are said. You put it to one side.”

Michael Gove on being called a “snake” by No 10.

From the Twitterati

“A run-off between Sunak and Truss would pit the Remainers’ favourite Brexiteer against the Brexiteers’ favourite Remainer.”

New Stateman’s George Eaton sums up the absurdity of the battle ahead

Essential reading

