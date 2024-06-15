The night before I go on any great motorcycle journey, I get the fear. Checking my will is up to date and all that. Then with Route 66, I am thinking: Oh my God, I’m going to be riding in Chicago! Oh my God, that is terrifying!

Day of departure, I have a total crisis of confidence. I think, Do you know what? I’d rather be in bed now. Sod this trip. The Harley dealership where I tend to pick up my easy rider is on the east side of Chicago, so I get up, get the bike and go. That’s my suggestion: get out of Dodge. Because once you’ve got out of Dodge, you’re going to feel a great pressure off you.

For the first 210 stretch to Springfield, you want to try to leave Chicago through Joliet (where the Blues Brothers were from) and just get yourself out of town. It’s a little bit sketchy in the hinterland of Chicago, but very quickly you’ll find the urban stuff drops away. Keep riding out of Chicago and just don’t stop until you have a good 70 or 80 miles under your belt. Then you’ll begin to settle into your journey and start to think: Yeah, OK, this is going to be amazing, actually.