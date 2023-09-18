10 incredible travel ideas for an unforgettable last-minute break

In need of some travel inspiration? Browse our list of boutique hotels and bespoke itineraries that are perfect for your next big trip. Happy travels!

Discover a secret oasis in Costa Rica

(Oxygen Jungle Villas & Spa)

Tucked away in the Uvita rainforest, Oxygen Jungle Villas is an intimate boutique hotel in Costa Rica, boasting expansive views over the sparkling Pacific Ocean, where a range of unforgettable experiences await. Enjoy the sounds of nature from your private jungle paradise, immerse yourself in the fresh ocean air on several nearby pristine beaches or revel in the enchanting sunsets from the palm-fringed infinity pool. The adults-only hotel has eight Ocean Villas and four Jungle View Villas. For the ultimate relaxing break, the Spa Villas are privately located to ensure tranquillity and solitude, offering a range of massage treatments performed by specialists in the sanctity of your own private space. Choose from a range of memorable adventures and rejuvenating experiences at Oxygen Jungle Villas — your secret oasis in Costa Rica.

Plan an autumnal trip to London

(HotelXenia)

Hotel Xenia, an Autograph Collection hotel, invites guests to experience its warm hospitality in the heart of London. Part of the Marriott Group and housing 98 bedrooms and one suite, the property is ideal for solo travellers or couples. The hotel is a four-star boutique retreat in the centre of London, with two bars and a casual Italian dining restaurant, La Terrazza. The menu offers a wide selection of both seasonal and authentic dishes, as well as wines from several Italian regions, bringing a Mediterranean experience to breakfast, lunch and dinner. It also offers traditional Aperitivo, as well as an Italian-inspired Afternoon Tea, alongside live music. Located in the heart of Kensington, the hotel is just a stone’s throw away from many of London’s delights, including Kensington Gardens, the Natural History Museum and the boutiques of South Kensington. To book your stay, email sales@hotelxenia.co.uk or call 020 7442 4242.

Visit one of Europe’s finest destinations

(Warsaw Tourism)

There are many reasons why you should book a trip to Warsaw. Named European Best Destination 2023 earlier this year in the European Best Destinations competition, the city has plenty to offer, including interesting historical landmarks such as royal residences, memorials and palaces, as well as an abundance of forests, parks and beaches too. If you get hungry while exploring, take advantage of the incredible gastronomic offerings, from milk bars, whichserve traditional Polish meals like pierogi, as well as street food bars and Michelin-listed restaurants. Visitors can also experience an exciting calendar of festivals, markets and exhibitions, such as the magical Christmas events that take over the city throughout December. It’s also a great destination for an affordable city break, with free admission to many popular attractions. Discover Warsaw, the European destination that’s both easy to reach and exciting to explore.

Experience the beauty of Santorini from a design-centric hotel

(NOŪS Santorini)

Discover the beauty of Santorini while escaping the crowds at NOŪS Santorini. Just five minutes by car from the airport, guests will find themselves relaxing by the pool within 30 minutes of landing on the Greek island. An ideal destination for lovers of modern and contemporary art, the hotel blends world-class interiors with an array of top-notch dining options and wellness experiences. Screened by lush, tropical greenery, the exceptionally spacious guest rooms, bungalows with private gardens and pool suites with unparalleled sunrise views are inspired by the unique colour palette of Santorini’s geological strata. NOŪS was designed to embody the best that this unique island has to offer. Book now and benefit from a 15% discount, complimentary drinks for two and a room upgrade, subject to availability. (Offer valid until Thursday 31 October 2024)

Enjoy a sun-soaked, luxury stay in Sharm El Sheikh

(Four Seasons Resort- Sharm El Sheik)

On the Red Sea shores, Four Seasons Resort Sharm El Sheikh serves as a lush oasis between the sea and the sky, offering a wealth of desert excursions and world-class diving experiences. The ideal beach and desert getaway, this iconic resort in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, comes with year-round sunny weather, warm waters and golden sands on a half-mile stretch of private beachfront. Unwind in the palm-filled gardens or by the mosaic-covered fountains and marvel at the Arabian architecture. Combined with spacious accommodation with scenic views and a private pool option, 12 authentic dining experiences, four heated swimming pools, a highly acclaimed Spa, and an expertly run dive centre, it’s no surprise that Four Seasons Resort Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt has long been a Red Sea favourite.

Tick Australia off your bucket list with a tailor-made adventure

(Travel Essence)

Planning a trip to Australia? TravelEssence specialises in creating personalised, custom-made holidays that ensure an authentic and unforgettable experience in Australia and New Zealand. Each itinerary is meticulously planned to take you to the most stunning destinations, where you’ll stay in charming, small-scale accommodations, and create priceless memories that’ll last a lifetime. Sample itineraries include food-centred tours, where you’ll discover the finest local produce with the help of a local guide, a wildlife trip to see penguins on Phillip Island and the chance to kayak down the Towamba River. There are also nature experiences such as zip-lining between the trees in the Blue Mountains and exploring the calm waters of Batemans Bay.

Journey through Canada on a custom-made trip

(Little Travel )

Immerse yourself in the beauty of Canada’s West Coast, discover the magic of the Canadian Rockies or experience a melting pot of culture in Vancouver with Little America. Customers will benefit from personalised, custom-made holidays, small-scale accommodation options and authentic activities across Canada’s vast regions. With trips suited to solo travellers, couples, families or friends, sample itineraries include a three-week trip through the Rockies, starting in Calgary and ending in Banff National Park, a four-week adventure where you’ll discover the gems of British Columbia and, for those looking for a longer break, a five-week solo trip through the West Coast.

Create treasured family memories in Mauritius

(Anantara Iko Mauritius Resort & Villas)

Located just 10 minutes from the airport, Anantara Iko Mauritius Resort & Villas is an ideal family getaway. Situated on Le Chaland Beach, the resort offers a range of family-friendly activities and tailored wellness programs. With 164 rooms and suites and eight pool villas, families have multiple accommodation options to suit their needs. Choose from a range of on-site dining options, each offering child-friendly meals, as well as a number of exciting activities, from nature hikes to family snorkelling. There’s also a children’s play area that offers supervised activities, as well as a plethora of nearby attractions such as nature trails and tea plantations. Just a 10-minute journey from the airport for added convenience, the resort is an ideal location for your next family break. Book the Family Vacation Extravaganza Offer now and benefit from a ‘kids stay free’ offer when staying with your children (aged 12 or under) for four nights or more. Offer valid until 31 December 2024.

Visit Santa in Finland

(Santa Claus Holiday Village)

Santa Claus Holiday Village, located on the Arctic Circle of Rovaniemi in Finland, is a family-owned dream destination where the magic of Christmas shines throughout the year. Santa Claus Holiday Village offers you everything you could want for your dream holiday: high-quality accommodation, Lappish-style food and drinks as well as loads of unique activities. Activities include looking for the Northern Lights and experiencing magical husky and reindeer safaris. At Santa Claus Holiday Village, families can meet Santa every day of the year, free of charge. For those seeking the ultimate festive experience, guests can book Santa Claus for a private visit to their cabin. With the airport located only a short drive away, travelling to your dream destination is both easy and convenient.

See more on your next trip

(DAYTRIP EUROPE LTD)

Heading on your next holiday and want to see as much as possible? Private car service Daytrip is available in more than 90 countries, with fully customizable itineraries and a selection of optional sightseeing stops. A range of vehicle categories are available to fit any traveller’s needs, and the service is available 24/7, allowing customers to schedule a ride, anytime. Popular routes include Cancun to Tulum and Naples to Positano, though no matter where you are, world-class support is available around the clock for a seamless travel experience. Benefit from instant confirmation when booked at least 48 hours in advance, as well as English-speaking drivers who have been vetted for safety.

Take a memorable chalet ski holiday without breaking the bank

(Ski Miquel)

Looking to take to the slopes this winter? Ski Miquel is a family-owned tour operator that specialises in providing inclusive catered ski trips in atmospheric chalet-hotels across six resorts in France, Austria, Switzerland and Spain. Each great-value itinerary includes flights, transfers, accommodation and breakfast, as well as a four-course evening meal including wine on six of the evenings. As well as incredible slopes, customers will benefit from low prices in the chalet bar, discounted lift passes and ski / snowboard hosting, allowing them to see the best of the resort and surrounding scenery.

