10 not to be missed travel experiences to book this year

Planning your 2024 getaway and in need of some inspiration? We’ve got just the thing. This list of exciting destinations and all-inclusive resorts is all the inspiration you need to book a memorable break.

Join the sea-food revolution

(Crystal Cruises)

Crystal has elevated cruise food and drink to the next level, with four exceptional fine-dining restaurants on board its reimagined cruise ships, including the only Nobu at sea. Master chef Nobuyuki Matsuhisa brings Umi Uma, his exclusive Japanese-Peruvian fusion restaurant and sushi bar concept, back to Crystal with a menu packed with iconic signatures, including his celebrated miso black cod.

At Osteria d’Ovidio, authentic Italian dishes are created in collaboration with another acclaimed chef, Stefano Di Gennaro. Expect superlative seafood, agnolotti and osso buco, alongside a classic tiramisu.

Waterside Restaurant has beautiful ocean views and a daily-changing menu designed around the local, seasonal produce on offer at every port of call. The intimate, private-dining Vintage Room offers gourmet food and wine-pairing experiences with the head sommelier and access to the vast collection in the ship’s onboard cellar.

Book any cruise before 31 January 2024 and receive a complimentary suite upgrade.

Embark on a romantic Croatian escape

(Love Hvar)

In the centre of Hvar, less than 50ft from the beach, stands a modern love shack overlooking the sea. Formerly a family dwelling, this vacation home rental is set in a scenic waterfront spot guarded by the town’s Franciscan monastery, and is walking distance from its harbour.

While Hvar is celebrated as one of Croatia’s glittering hotspots, the home was created to be an inclusive haven of wellbeing and calm, with an emphasis on rest and relaxation. Majestic views are a feature of every apartment, and the overall atmosphere is one of contemporary, low-key luxury.

Don’t miss taking in the breathtaking views of the bay and stunning sunsets in privacy and comfort.

Relax and unwind at this idyllic haven

(Columbia Beach Resort)

With its unique setting amid the undulating hills of the village of Pissouri on Cyprus’s southern coast, the multi-award-winning Columbia Beach Resort possesses an idyllic and inimitable charm. Plus, with 169 luxurious and elegant suites, gourmet restaurants, an award-winning spa, kids’ club and breathtaking views of the stunning coastline, it’s the ultimate destination for the holiday of your dreams.

By day, choose to unwind at the luxurious Hébe Spa, boasting award-winning facilities and bespoke treatments, or explore the bustling nearby city of Limassol. By night, either sample an array of local dishes at the Apollo Tavern, created using the freshest ingredients, treat yourself to a celebration of the finest gourmet Italian cuisine at Bacchus Restaurant or enjoying Mediterranean and Asian culinary delights at Cape Aspro Restaurant.

Discover the natural beauty of Croatia

(Plitvice Lakes National Park)

As well as a buzzing nightlife and cultural scene, Croatia is home to many areas of outstanding natural beauty. From picturesque beaches to impressive mountains, there’s a number of impressive places begging to be explored.

Among these is Plitvice Lakes National Park, home to cascading waterfalls and pristine lakes that redefine natural splendour. The park’s unique ecosystems showcase the beauty of untouched nature, where a network of picturesque boardwalks and trails allow nature-lovers to experience the beauty of the park up close.

Marvel at interconnected lakes, featuring crystal-clear waters in various shades of blue, creating an enchanting setting unlike any other. Throughout your visit, rest assured that Plitvice Lakes National Park is committed to preserving its pristine environment for generations to come.

Embark on an unforgettable journey with Plitvice Lakes National Park — where nature’s masterpiece awaits your exploration.

Travel back in time to the Ice Age

(Barac Caves)

There’s a number of reasons why you’d want to visit the Plitvice Lakes. Its beauty is unmatched, from spectacular waterfalls and glimmering turquoise lakes to a plethora of flora and fauna species. If you’re planning a trip, there’s a hidden gem nearby that shouldn’t be missed, either. Speleon is just a 20-minute journey from the lakes and is perfect for a family day out.

Experience prehistory up close and discover the secrets of the underground world on the Earth’s surface by marvelling at the fossilised remains of animals from the Ice Age, and discover hyper-realistic imitations of lions, hyenas, woolly rhinos and other impressive animals. If you want to make the most of the experience, book one of the guided tours on offer — a great educational experience for little ones.

Plan your dream destination wedding

(East Winds Resort)

Saint Lucia is known as one of the world’s most romantic destinations, and East Winds represents the most authentic complement to the romance of the island. With 30 cottages, East Winds is the perfect location for an intimate wedding party of two, but can be easily reserved as a resort for a guest list of up to 72 people.

Its thoughtful, experienced wedding team brings the same careful attention to detail and outstanding service to each wedding party, regardless of size. Whether you’re looking for something intimate or extravagant, traditional or unexpected, the wedding team is at your service to help you turn your dreams into reality with a wedding that’s uniquely yours.

You’ll have access to your very own team, including a wedding planner, executive chef and head gardener, to create a bespoke experience. East Wind’s Wedding package includes legal fees, a marriage license and certificate, registrar’s attendance, decorated ceremony location and a bouquet and boutonniere.

Couples who get married at East Winds can return for their first anniversary and benefit from 50% off their stay as part of its special offer. Valid for all weddings booked before 31 December 2024.

Discover the perfect destination for nature-lovers

(Zadar Country Tourist Board)

The Zadar region of Croatia, surrounded by diverse settings and landscapes, is the place where natural and cultural heritage coexists in perfect harmony. UNESCO protected and home to the Sea Organ and the Sun Salutation, the city of Zadar, with its rich cultural heritage is an open-air museum, and often the starting point of visits to the region.

Charming coastal resorts, national and nature parks, islands, woods, fields, bays and beaches make a great story that captures the heart and intrigues the mind. The stunning natural scenery of Zadar Region offers various activities and tours — cycling, hiking, birdwatching, rock climbing, water-based activities and more.

Say yes to the Zadar region and start exploring.

Book a luxury island getaway

(SO Hotels)

SO/ Maldives is reinventing the luxury island getaway experience with bespoke beachfront and overwater villas and sensorial experiences rooted in fashion and art. With diverse dining, a sophisticated playful beach club and serene spa all set in a private lagoon enclave, it’s time to escape, explore and play.

Where castaway meets runway, the stylish collection of 80 villas is designed for open-plan living with panoramic ocean views. A 15-minute speedboat ride from Malé International Airport whisks you away to a private island in this idyllic archipelago overlooking the Emboodhoo Lagoon.

Introducing a new generation of luxury for modern adventurers. Book your stay with rates starting from $750 (£590) per night, per villa.

Experience year-round luxury in Barbados

(Apes Hill)

Looking to book a getaway with a difference? Apes Hill Barbados offers environmentally friendly, contemporary and transitional holiday villas that are perfect for an active, wholesome lifestyle overlooking the resort’s critically acclaimed golf course and the Caribbean Sea.

With a thousand things to do or a thousand ways to do nothing, Apes Hill delivers the best golfing set-up in the Caribbean, with tennis, hiking, arts and wellness and a beach club concession, plus an immersive calendar of enriching guest experiences across the year.

Embracing the cultural heart of Barbados from its naturally elevated location, Apes Hill provides year-round luxury but a down-to-earth vibe for holidaying groups and families.

Book your dream Barbados holiday at Apes Hill and immerse yourself in our unique environment.

Recharge your batteries at a luxury hotel

(Papillon Hotels)

For some, the ideal getaway is having the luxury of simply doing nothing. Papillon Hotels, a leading hotel chain brand in Turkey, invites guests to relax and unwind in an exclusive setting.

Embark on a culinary journey at the hotel’s a la carte restaurant offering and experience everything from Turkish to Indian cuisine, as well as sophisticated cocktail menus and an impressive all-inclusive concept, in a range of elevated settings.

For little guests, Papy Kids Club and Papy Kids Sports Academy offer all-day-long sports and art activities to keep children entertained. For adults, there’s the Fit Club, offering Pilates, yoga and other activities alongside certified fitness trainers.

For complete relaxation, be sure to pay a visit to the Reborn Spa, where you’ll choose from a treatment menu, including massage rituals, beauty treatments and physical recovery therapies.

Book a family holiday to Turkey

(Barut Hotels)

Are you ready to leave yourself in the experienced arms of half a century-old hotel brand? Barut Hotels offers bed and breakfast, half board, all-inclusive and ultra all-inclusive concept services in its hotels located in the most beautiful bays of Turkey, creating a holiday experience beyond expectations to guests of all ages in its hotels located in Side, Antalya and Didim.

The group, which receives dozens of awards every year, is known for its high guest satisfaction and recommendation rates. Rich open buffet and a la carte restaurants, fun-filled aqua parks, deep blue pools, entertaining shows and performances that continue day and night allow guests to have fun to the fullest.

Take advantage of Barut Hotels’ early booking opportunities for lush gardens, peaceful elegant areas and unparalleled service quality.

