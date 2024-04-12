10 stellar ideas to make your next family trip a memorable experience

When booking a family holiday or planning a day out, it’s easy to land on the same old ideas time and time again. From charming rural hideaways to desert and jungle adventures, we’ve curated a list of unforgettable experiences that’ll ensure your next trip is a great one.

Create lasting family memories on an urban city break

( Visit Pittsbugh )

If you’re looking for an affordable, family-friendly break in a vibrant US city, Pittsburgh should be the next stop on your list. The birthplace of artist Andy Warhol, Pittsburgh is a haven for art and culture enthusiasts, with more than 30 museums, including the Carnegie Museum of Natural History, the Carnegie Science Centre and the Moonshot Space Museum.

Often referred to as ‘Kidsburgh’ by locals, Pittsburgh has plenty of activities for all the family, from Kennywood, Idlewild and Soak Zone amusement parks to the National Aviary, Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens.

Whether you want to explore the city’s unique surroundings, sample eclectic local foods or watch a baseball game at the home of the Pirates, Pittsburgh is a city of contrasts and hidden gems waiting to be discovered. And with direct flights from London Heathrow with British Airways, it’s never been easier.

Plan your trip now

Embark on a journey through 1,400 years of history

( Canterbury Cathedral )

With an exciting array of new visitor activities, events and a Kids go Free offer, now is the perfect time to explore Canterbury Cathedral.

Whether seeking out stone dragons and gargoyles, admiring the medieval stained-glass windows — including the oldest examples in Britain — marvelling at carved tombs or exploring the Cathedral’s stunning Cloisters and green spaces, there’s lots to enjoy at this beautiful UNESCO World Heritage Site.

You can even get close to the unique artefacts in the Cathedral’s Crypt exhibition, including the armour of the fearsome medieval warrior, the Black Prince.

Book now to take advantage of the Kids go Free offer. Offer ends 30 September 2024. Automatically applied at checkout. T&Cs Apply.

Find out more

Find your perfect family retreat in Cyprus

( Columbia Beach Resort )

Columbia Beach Resort is an award-winning resort in Cyprus boasting 169 spacious suites, including connecting rooms and two-bedroom family suites, and exclusive Eagle’s Nest Suites with private plunge pools.

Enjoy two swimming pools, landscaped gardens, a spa, three restaurants with specially crafted kid’s menus and six bars, all accompanied by impeccable five-star service. A favourite among families, Columbia Beach Resort allows you to skip the packing stress with the BabyEase list, an exhaustive list of products — from nappies and baby wipes to flotation aids and potties — that can be pre-ordered in advance of your arrival.

Let your kids play and socialise at the kids’ club or creche while you sit back and relax by the pool. With a range of exciting activities, from family cycling tours to water sports, you’ll make memories that last a lifetime at Columbia Beach Resort.

Book now

Unwind in a Grecian oasis

( Lindian Village )

At Lindian Village Beach Resort Rhodes, Curio Collection by Hilton, families are welcomed with open arms, with complimentary stays offered for children up to the age of 12 across all boards. Designed to resemble a charming Greek village, the resort is perfect for families with little ones.

From creative play in the embrace of nature to fascinating new discoveries and learning activities, the hotel’s Waves Kids’ Club has everything children need to be entertained and make lasting memories.

With a private beach, waterways, gardens, separate kids’ pool and a state-of-art Calli Spa, Lindian Village Beach Resort is the perfect place to unwind, knowing that the kids will be entertained — or bring them along to the spa for a specially curated kids pampering session. Book the “Suite Dreams” package now and enjoy discounts on spa treatments & ‘Bee Revived’ experience!

Book now

Explore the private beaches and rolling deserts of Sharm El Sheikh

( Four Seasons Resort )

Cascading down the hillside from the desert to the Red Sea, Four Seasons Resort Sharm El Sheikh welcomes you to an Arabian fairytale with year-round sun, modern accommodation options and panoramic sea views.

Limestone cliffs embrace half a mile of private beachfront with crystal-clear waters and access to a protected marine reserve. Spend your days exploring the desert via quad bike, relaxing on a yacht cruise or exploring the reef on a snorkelling excursion.

After a day of activity, visit one of the 12 on-site restaurants and bars, serving everything from Middle Eastern to Japanese cuisine.

Book now

Find the ultimate combination of relaxation and adventure

( Liberty Hotels )

Liberty Hotels & Resorts is a collection of six five-star hotels, each an idyllic cocoon of luxury with a world-class spa, innovative cuisine, shimmering swimming pools and even a private stretch of beach on Turkey’s Turquoise Coast.

Immerse yourself in a paradise, where every location is set against a magnificent natural backdrop, with architecture that knits into the forested hills or striking coastline. From kids’ clubs and nightly entertainment to sports such as archery, volleyball and water polo, each hotel boasts a wealth of activities to help you fill your day with fun family time.

With a variety of restaurants and cuisines to choose from, you’ll have the chance to dine around the world without even having to leave the resort. And if you’re seeking adventure, nearby ancient ruin sites and natural wonders are calling your name. Staying at Liberty Hotels & Resorts offers an unbeatable combination of relaxation and adventure, each one a perfect base for exploring Turkey’s spectacular vistas.

Find out more

Explore an authentic Italian seaside town

( OraBlu Villas )

OraBlu Villas is a recently renovated complex of exclusive, independent villas and apartments on Ischia Island. Free on-site parking for cars and scooters and a bus stop outside the complex make this resort the perfect base from which to explore its exciting surroundings on your next family getaway.

Take a walk through the historic streets of Forio, sample the local cuisine or explore the rest of the island. Each bright, spacious residence boasts private gardens decorated with an authentic Mediterranean interior.

From sea and mountain views at sunset to private beach access and infinity pools, OraBlu Villas offer you the chance to sit back and relax in style and discover stunning historic sites along the way.

Book now to receive a 10% discount on your stay with code COMETOISCHIA10%OFF. Offer valid until 3 November 2024.

Book now

Escape to the ultimate family hideaway in the South of France

( Country Kids Resort )

Experience a bespoke family holiday like no other. Set across 30 acres of French countryside, Country Kids is family-focused hideaway in the Occitanie region of the South of France.

Fill your days with a range of activities, including a daily morning tractor ride to the on-site petting farm, or sit back and unwind in one of the seven luxury apartments while the kids run free in the gated grounds.

With a heated swimming pool, a creche, a kids’ club, a bespoke concierge service and babysitting options, Country Kids offers an unforgettable holiday experience for the whole family.

Book now

Experience modern jungle life on this unforgettable family adventure

( Eden Villas Krabi )

Set against the karst mountains that the Krabi region is famous for, Eden Villas offers families an unforgettable experience in the Thai jungle with some ‘essential’ mod-cons.

Each villa is rented with free car hire to give guests flexibility and the opportunity to explore this beautiful province independently and at their own convenience. Eden Tours can organise experiences, help plan local excursions or events and recommend restaurants for even the pickiest eater.

Wake up to gibbons calling down the mountain or bear macaques playing on the vines and then set off on an island adventure to the beach, or kayak through the mangroves that sit just 10 minutes away.

If rest is what you’re seeking, simply sit back and relax by the pool as you watch the eagles circle the mountain and listening to the chorus of Thai nature all around you.

Book now to receive a 10% discount on your stay. Valid until September 2024.

Find out more

Enjoy your dream Italian retreat in Tuscan style

( Borgo di Pietrafitta )

The fascinating Borgo di Pietrafitta is a fully renovated medieval village nestled among the picturesque hills of the Chianti region in Tuscany. In this small corner of paradise, you can relax under breathtaking sunsets, sip a drink by the infinity pool amid blissful silence and enjoy an authentic experience of the Tuscan countryside.

With its 8 charming rooms and 15 cosy, country-chic apartments, the Relais can accommodate up to 69 guests, offering not only an ideal place to relax, but also the perfect venue for family retreats or wedding celebrations. Take the kids to the playground, relax with your friends by the pool or enjoy wine-tasting experiences at vineyards that sit 1,500ft above sea level.

Find out more

This content is brought to you by Living360, a digital lifestyle destination keeping you up to date with health and fitness, food and drink, homes and gardens, beauty, travel, finance trends and more.