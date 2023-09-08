10 stunning getaways for those eager to escape the chill this winter

Visit a shipwreck site in Egypt, bed down in an opulent resort in Dubai and unwind while gazing out at the Caribbean Sea.

Experience the ultimate family getaway in Dubai

(Taj Exotica Resort and Spa)

Dubai has become a go-to spot for families seeking winter sun, and for good reason. Not only does it offer balmy temperatures amid a glistening skyline, which can be admired from the hotel’s private beach, but its resorts boast exclusive facilities and activities that cater to all the family. This is no truer than at the Taj Exotica Resort & Spa The Palm Dubai. Located on the Palm Jumeirah, the resort’s Taj Club Lounge offers access to afternoon tea, free-flowing cocktails and refreshments throughout the day for guests staying in suites and club rooms. Meanwhile, children can kickstart their adventures in the supervised kids’ club, or splash about in the child-friendly pool. Adults have their own 70-metre pool to enjoy, too, with a bar positioned at either end to keep you motivated while completing your laps. Stay for three nights or more and get 10% off the price of your stay, as well as 15% off at a choice of seven on-site restaurants, bars and holistic spa treatments. Valid until 29 February 2024.

Book your stay at tajexoticapalmdubai.com/winter-sun

Embark on an underwater experience in Egypt

(Camel Dive)

There’s no better feeling than diving into the ocean to cool yourself off on a blazing hot day. Established in 1986 and refurbished in 2021, the Camel Dive Club & Hotel in Sharm El Sheikh has been built and developed by divers, for divers. Its SSI (Scuba Schools International) diving centre (Green Fins certified) offers a full range of scuba diving courses, as well as daily boat and snorkel trips. Take in the pristine coral reefs and wreck sites (such as the SS Thistlegorm), suitable for all levels of divers and snorkellers. After all that swimming, head to Pomodoro for a delicious Italian meal, followed by a drink or two while watching the sunset over the Red Sea at the Camel Rooftop Bar.

Book your bespoke dive and stay package at cameldive.com or contact the team at info@cameldive.com

Unwind in a world-class Caribbean resort

(Carlisle Bay)

If you’re looking to swap the cold weather for an all-inclusive island getaway that’s suitable for the whole family, Carlisle Bay in Antigua is the resort for you. Situated on a horseshoe bay on the southwest coast of the island, the resort is surrounded by rainforest and the turquoise waters of the Caribbean Sea. For younger guests, there’s the Cool Kids Club, where children can enjoy horse-riding lessons, zip-line tours and turtle watching. Meanwhile, adults can take advantage of the variety of ESPA treatments on offer at the CARA Organic Beauty Spa or take part in daily yoga classes and health retreats. When it comes to dining options, guests can choose from four restaurants and bars, each offering a diverse array of cuisines. And with the all-inclusive offering, you’ll be able to sample all the fine-dining options available.

Find out more at carlisle-bay.com

Escape the cold with a remote island getaway

(St Helena Tourism)

Dreaming of an island getaway while on your commute to work? The UK’s winter months are the best time to visit St Helena Island, which is located in the middle of the South Atlantic Ocean. This remote spot offers an abundance of experiences — explore hiking and nature trails, dive into the depths of the clear blue waters and get close to all kinds of marine life (including whale sharks), or take time to get to know the island’s diverse heritage and culture by paying a visit to its capital, Jamestown. With a population of just over 4,000, St Helena is the perfect place to bask in the sun and disconnect this winter.

Visit sthelenatourism.com to find out more

Immerse yourself in nature on a tropical escape

(Renaissance Bali Uluwatu Resort & Spa)

While Bali is an island that can be enjoyed all year round, the UK’s winter is arguably the best time to go. With perfect temperatures, pristine beaches and plenty of greenery, it’s the ideal spot for a tropical escape. At just a 40-minute drive from the airport, the Renaissance Bali Uluwatu Resort & Spa (part of Marriott International) is perfect for couples and families alike, with an abundance of amenities and activities to choose from. Try your hand at pottery, visit the Balinese spa or gaze out at gorgeous views from the infinity pool. When it comes to dining, experience indigenous cuisine at Double Ikat, or sample delicious seafood at the Roosterfish Beach Club, offering an ocean-inspired culinary experience.

Escape to the tropics for five nights or more and unlock a special package at renaissancebali.com

Start your holiday early, without hassle

(As You Stay)

Ever arrived at your hotel eager with anticipation, only to have to wait around until you can check-in and ditch the bags in your room? Start your adventure early with As You Stay – a travel booking company where hotel stays revolve around your convenience. The service allows guests the luxury of early check-ins or late check-outs (perfect if you’ve had too many cocktails the evening before), ensuring your journey is as seamless as it is relaxing. Enjoy a global selection of hotels, in winter sun locations such as Dubai and Los Angeles. Perfect for overnight flights, guests can customise their hours of stay to align with the commute and save more money when booking with As You Stay.

Find your perfect hotel now at asyoustay.com

Take a family-friendly trip to Phuket

(Le Méridien Phuket Beach Resort )

Le Méridien Phuket Beach Resort is located on a secluded white sandy stretch on Phuket’s southwestern coast. Guests are spoilt for choice when deciding on activities, with free non-motorised facilities plus two swimming pools, nine-hole mini-golf, golf driving range and championship-standard tennis courts, which can be enjoyed by the whole family. Family travellers can also indulge in the resort’s child-friendly facilities. Save more when staying at least 12 days or more with our “Stay Longer Save More” package, valid from now until 30 April 2024, with code LTS. Promotional rates are inclusive of a daily breakfast buffet for two, non-motorised watersports and a ‘kids eat free’ offering.

Discover more and book at marriott.com

Find the perfect holiday home in Brazil

(WhereInRio)

Rio de Janeiro is one of the most beautiful cities in the world. If you’re looking for a unique property for short or long-term rentals, WhereInRio can help. The luxury real-estate company offers stunning vacation rentals in Rio as well as a number of other destinations including Trancoso, Búzios, Angra dos Reis, Paraty and Jericoacoara. The company provides tailor-made experiences and boasts access to the most exclusive properties, from luxury penthouses to beach-facing villas. In addition, the concierge service responds to any request from guests, and can provide private drivers, in-house chefs, guided tours and bilingual babysitters for when parents want an evening on their own.

For help with finding the perfect property in Brazil, email info@whereinrio.com, WhatsApp +55 21 96946-0929 or visit whereinrio.com

Discover one of Mexico’s most beautiful destinations

(Xcaret)

Xcaret, near the Mexican Riviera Maya, is a great luxury destination for friends, couples or families. Adrenaline seekers can enjoy thrilling activities such as zip-lining at Xplor Park, while history lovers can explore archaeological locations such as the Chichen Itzá. When you’re feeling peckish, Xcaret’s culinary offering allows guests to taste the best of Mexico, with restaurants from world-renowned chefs such as Virgilio Martínez Véliz. Follow in the footsteps of celebrities with a stay at luxury boutique hotel La Casa de la Playa, or, for families, the Hotel Xcaret Mexico is the perfect base for your trip, or Hotel Xcaret Arte, ideal for couples, friends and solo travellers, with unlimited access to all of Grupo Xcaret’s parks, restaurants and tours.

Plan your trip now by visiting xcaret.com/en

Plan a spectacular trip to Ras Al Khaimah

(The Cove Rotana Resort)

Ras Al Khaimah is renowned for its breathtaking nature, leisure and adventure experiences and authentic offerings. Ideal for family getaways, a holiday with friends or a romantic retreat, The Cove Rotana Resort is spectacularly located on a 600-metre stretch of pristine beach. Guests have access to a state-of-the-art fitness centre, as well as daily outdoor group activities, such as volleyball and yoga. There’s a range of speciality bars and restaurants boasting fresh BBQ grills, live cooking stations and incredible buffet offerings. If you’re looking for adrenaline-boosting experiences, try your hand at activities such as kayaking, paddleboarding and jet-skiing. And if you’re after something more relaxing, how about a trip to the spa, providing guests with massages and other rejuvenating treatments?

For bookings, email res1.cove@thecoverak.com, call +971 7 206 6000, or visit rotana.com

