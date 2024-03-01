10 unforgettable breaks for nature-lovers

Escape the stresses of everyday life and immerse yourself with nature with these breathtaking hotels, resorts and travel companies. From luxury hotels in the Italian Dolomites to stunning scenery in the Canadian Rockies, here’s our pick of the best travel ideas to delight your senses.

Embark on a sky-high getaway

(Post Hotel & Spa)

Nestled in the breathtaking Canadian Rockies, Post Hotel & Spa boasts a storied history dating back to its opening in 1942. Whether you’re an avid adventurer seeking thrilling alpine pursuits or simply yearning for moments of quiet contemplation amid nature’s grandeur, the surrounding mountains in Lake Louise offer an enchanting backdrop for every pursuit and season.

Mount Temple, with its soaring elevation of 3,543 metres, stands as a commanding presence in the Canadian Rockies, offering thrilling backcountry skiing opportunities and breathtaking panoramic views from its summit. Elsewhere, nearby Lake Louise Ski Resort boasts over 4,200 acres of skiable terrain for skiers of all levels.

Fairview Mountain, a picturesque peak rising to an elevation of 2,744 metres, provides a more accessible yet equally rewarding experience, boasting stunning vistas of Lake Louise and the surrounding snow-draped landscapes. Its well-defined trails offer a perfect blend of beauty and adventure for those exploring the area in the Spring or Summer.

Discover the beauty of the Italian Dolomites

(Hotel am Stetteneck)

Whatever type of holiday you’re looking for, the Italian Dolomites — a UNESCO World Heritage Site — has something to offer. Ortisei lies at 4,000ft above sea level and, with around 5,000 inhabitants, is the main town of Val Gardena valley.

Directly from the centre of Ortisei, you can reach three of the Dolomites’ most famous alpine pastures — Alpe di Siusi, Resciesa and Seceda. The Classic Hotel am Stetteneck in Ortisei is the perfect base from which to discover the beauty of the area.

Founded in 1913, this historic mansion is situated in a pedestrian area, offering easy access to the cable cars, and its 25 rooms have all been furnished in authentic Tyrolean style. It features a bright swimming pool and sauna area for relaxation, while its kitchen offers local specialties from Alpine cuisine and classic Italian dishes.

Guests can explore the Dolomites hiking in summer and skiing or on a snowshoe hike in winter. Discover the beauty of the Dolomites and plan your trip today.

Discover a green oasis in the heart of the Dolomites

(Hotel Angelo Engel)

Hotel Angelo Engel is a 4th generation family-run hotel located in the pedestrian area of Ortisei, the main town of the Val Gardena valley. Here, guests can enjoy a breakfast buffet, a cake buffet in the afternoon and a la carte dinner with culinary specialties from traditional Alpine and classic Italian cuisine.

The hotel’s large sunbathing lawn with year-round heated pool and spa ensure guests can achieve 100% relaxation. Several cable cars within walking distance take you directly to explore the Dolomites.

The activity programme includes guided hikes, ski guiding, mountain bike tours and much more, all designed to bring you closer than ever to the Dolomites. Sounds like the perfect break?

Experience the caressing energy of Lake Bled

(Hotel Park)

With its prime location next to the lake and the Bled promenade, Hotel Park is a popular choice for guests who want to feel both the energy of the lake and the pulse of the town. The hotel enchants guests with views of the lake from the rooms, the restaurant and the thermal pool and panoramic saunas located on the top floor of the hotel.

Guests can look forward to unique culinary experiences at a restaurant, led by an internationally renowned chef, who has been awarded the prestigious Michelin Plate and recommended by Michelin awards.

The hotel also features two fountains — a water fountain with fresh Alpine water and a wine fountain flowing with selected Slovenian wines. As well as being perfectly situated next to the lake and in the heart of the Julian Alps, Hotel Park also offers a wide range of options for hikers and is perfect for winter sports enthusiasts, who can enjoy visiting a different ski resort every day.

Choose Hotel Park for your break on the banks of magical Lake Bled.

Retreat in the Italian Dolomites

(Hotel Preidlhof)

Wherever you are, at whatever stage of life, Preidlhof Luxury DolceVita Resort’s transformational wellness retreats aim to reconnect you to your path and leave you feeling like the best version of yourself.

Be stimulated, moved, engaged and inspired on all levels of awareness: physical, energetic, mental, emotional and spiritual. This is ‘The Preidlhof Way’: a balance of the joyous and hedonic with the more meaningful and spiritual.

Harness nature’s healing power as you explore the lakes, valleys and mountains of enchanting South Tyrol and the Dolomite region.

Plan the ultimate trip for adrenaline junkies

(St Anton Marlberg)

St Anton am Arlberg in the Tyrolean Alps is known as a year-round destination with cosmopolitan charm. Holidaymakers here treasure alpine cosiness at 1,300-metre altitude as much as the hospitality and culture itself.

The mountain village is both traditional and modern, and a destination for skiing, walking, mountain and rock climbing, as well as other adrenaline-inducing experiences. The sloping nine-hole golf course in the Nasserein district is a challenge for even experienced golfers, while families can enjoy gentle experiences on adventure walks. The Wonder Wander Way around the Senn Hut, at an altitude of almost 5,000ft, is a great way to familiarise yourself with Alpine nature.

Explore the beauty of the Scottish Highlands

(Highland Coast Hotels)

Embark on the adventure of a lifetime in the Scottish Highlands with Highland Coast Hotels. Tick an item off your bucket list and immerse yourself in breathtaking landscapes, iconic landmarks, diverse wildlife and hidden gems.

Curated itineraries offer exclusive experiences, from private distillery tours to bespoke excursions and watersports. Partnering with local experts ensures an authentic and lavish Highland adventure. Available year-round, indulge in luxury and elevate your travel aspirations.

Discover luxury in the Austrian Alps

(Arpuria)

Nestled in the heart of the Austrian Alps, in St Anton am Arlberg, Arpuria is an extraordinary retreat that aims to redefine luxury. This exclusive hotel offers its guests a truly unique experience. Indulge in relaxation at Aria Spa, a sanctuary of calm with a heated indoor and outdoor pool, a variety of saunas and an infrared salt grotto.

Guests can also embark on a culinary adventure across three restaurants, including Pura Restaurant, with its casual dining option, the Zenis Stube, focusing on traditional fondue evenings, and Q-Dinner Club, an exciting Asian fusion restaurant.

Finally, for active guests, the surroundings of St Anton offer perfect conditions for e-bike, mountain bike and hiking tours. The picturesque landscape of the Arlberg with its breathtaking routes and paths offers unforgettable experiences and spectacular views.

Book now and benefit from a 10% early booking discount for the summer and following winter season.

Reset the body, mind and soul

(Hotel Quelle Nature Spa Resort)

Quelle Nature Spa Resort in Valle di Caises in the Dolomites offers its guests the opportunity to relax. This stunning destination combines a wonderful Timeless Sky SPA with rooftop infinity pool, eight heated pools, 12 saunas and steam bath rituals to transport you to a world of wellbeing.

The brand-new Sky Loft and Spa Suite offer a private wellness experience with in-room and outdoor whirlpools, a private roof terrace and panoramic views. A cosy, luxurious ambience awaits gourmets in the restaurant and buffet area. The refined South Tyrolean and Mediterranean specialities served as part of the ¾ gourmet board have already won several awards. Wonderfully cosy: the newly designed hotel bar with rum lounge.

Elsewhere, guests can unwind in the hotel cinema while kids enjoy the brand-new kids’ club with interactive games and crafting corners. Nearby, the area around Hotel Quelle reveals idyllic forests, lush meadows, Alpine pastures and peaks.

Find your dream hotel in a dream destination

(Off Grid Hideaways)

Since 2017, Off Grid Hideaways has brought together an exclusive, handpicked collection of holiday homes in some of the world’s most beautiful and isolated locations, from reclaimed fishing huts in ecologically significant nature reserves to contemporary mountain cabins in vast national parks.

Now, the company is extending its collection to include a selection of remarkable hotels. Each hotel is chosen for its spectacular setting, great looks and minimal ethos — be it a back-to-nature beach resort or a tucked-away city stay that shares the Off Grid outlook.

Immerse yourself in culture at a unique heritage hotel in Portugal, or take in breathtaking views and design at a stunning boutique hotel in the Tyrolean Alps. Wherever you want to go, Off Grid Hideaways aims to ensure you travel in style.

