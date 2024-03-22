11 once-in-a-lifetime getaways

Already dreaming of your perfect summer escape? Whether you’re looking for action-packed family fun or a relaxing city break, we’ve curated a list of idyllic adventures to suit every type of traveller.

Embark on a culinary adventure at sea

(Crystal Cruises)

With four fine-dining restaurants on board its two cruise ships, Serenity and Symphony, Crystal has elevated cruise food and drink to the next level. It’s the only cruise line with a Nobu at sea, Umi Uma, helmed by chef Nobuyuki Matsuhisa.

The menu includes iconic signatures such as his celebrated miso black cod. At Osteria d’Ovidio, authentic Italian dishes have been created in collaboration with acclaimed chef Stefano Di Gennaro.

The Waterside Restaurant’s menu, meanwhile, is updated daily to showcase the best seasonal produce on offer at every port. With a vast wine selection in the ship’s cellar and a dedicated sommelier, the intimate, private-dining Vintage Room offers gourmet food and wine-pairing experiences to remember.

Explore the picturesque Douro Wine Valley

(Cooltour Oporto)

Family-owned tour operator Cooltour Oporto specialises in providing authentic experiences in Porto and northern Portugal. Among its standout offering, the immersive Douro Valley tour is not to be missed.

Designed for small groups and departing from Porto, the tour ensures a personalised experience for travellers exploring the UNESCO World Heritage Site. Led by specialised guides, the itinerary includes two winery visits, a traditional lunch and a boat trip, creating a unique and intimate connection with the people, culture and breathtaking landscape of Porto.

Book a Douro Wine Valley tour now and receive a 15% discount with the code OFFER15. Offer ends 31 December 2024.

Embark on a luxurious adventure

(Hero Experiences)

Hero Experiences Group is dedicated to helping Dubai travellers explore the city and the desert in exceptional and unique ways. Choose to traverse the desert in an iconic vintage Land Rover on an eco-luxury desert safari, or marvel at golden dunes from the sky as you embark on a sunrise hot air balloon flight.

Alternatively, you can explore the city from above as you rise over Palm Jumeirah in a helium balloon, or zip along the coastline on a boat that you captain. Hero Experiences Group will save you time and effort by allowing you to book everything with them, letting them take charge of your adventure. Become the hero of your holiday.

Unwind at a wellbeing sanctuary

(Minos Palace)

Nestled on a secluded private peninsula in Crete, Minos Palace Hotel & Suites offers an exclusive adults-only luxury experience. With 360-degree views of the Mediterranean, an infinity pool and plush herbal gardens, this oasis of calm resembles an island within an island.

The 121 guest rooms, bungalows and 28 suites with private and shared pools are awash with earthy, neutral palettes and conscious materials to blend seamlessly with the natural landscape. With spaces for meditative relaxation, silence and quiet reflection, guests are invited to sit back and unwind under the golden sunrises and rosy sunsets of Crete. Introducing a new dining concept and re-imagined reception area, guests are invited to surrender their intuitions and escape.

Discover the ultimate family getaway in Dubai

(Taj Exotcia - The Palm Dubai)

Taj Exotica The Palm Dubai is renowned for being a perfect family destination in Dubai. Choose from a range of luxurious family rooms and suites, ensuring ample space and comfort for everyone. Sports enthusiasts can take advantage of the resort’s extensive facilities, including tennis and paddle courts, a miniature golf course and an array of thrilling watersports activities. With a games room complete with a PlayStation, foosball table and more, as well as the supervised Popsicle Kids’ Club with a variety of activities on offer, there’s fun for the whole family.

Book now and receive a 10% discount on your accommodation and a further 20% on rejuvenating spa treatments. Offer ends 15 April 2024.

Relax and rejuvenate at a tranquil oasis in Menorca

(Palladium Hotel Menorca)

A serene getaway for families and couples alike, Palladium Hotel Menorca is the perfect place to immerse yourself in Menorca’s rich culture and idyllic surroundings. Between the three bars, fully equipped gym, hiking and biking trail and yoga garden overlooking the sea, there are ample activities to get you exploring this picturesque island.

Poolside musicians enliven the hotel by day and live music and theatre events take over the lobby by night, under the backdrop of the hotel’s large, bespoke mural created by a local artist. Whether you’re hoping to sunbathe all day at the adults-only pool or embark on exciting adventures, the Palladium Hotel Menorca has something for everyone.

Immerse yourself in culture on an edgy, urban break

(Visit Pittsburgh)

If you’re looking for an affordable, urban break in a vibrant city, Pittsburgh should be the next stop on your list. The birthplace of artist Andy Warhol, Pittsburgh is a haven for art enthusiasts. Here, you can choose from over 30 museums, visit its Three Rivers Arts Festival or experience the International Jazz Festival.

From world-class museums and year-round cultural events to boutique hotels, iconic sports teams and a burgeoning beverage scene, there’s no shortage of things to see and do — many of which can only be found in Pittsburgh.

Whether you want to explore the city’s unique surroundings, sample eclectic local dishes or catch a baseball game at the home of the Pirates, Pittsburgh is a city of hidden gems waiting to be discovered.

Discover social urban living in Stockholm

(Allihoop Living)

The largest co-living provider in Stockholm, Allihoop provides premium long-term accommodation in a social environment to internationals and travelling professionals wanting to avoid navigating the complex Swedish housing market.

With more than 400 private studio apartments around the city, it offers a wide range of options. Each location also has an inviting community of internationals and Swedes alike to welcome new members, and a range of facilities for tenants to use, such as a gym, cinema and co-working spaces. With Allihoop, you get a Stockholm living experience that is truly social and beyond the standard.

Explore Morocco’s unforgettable coastal escape

(Mazagan Beach & Golf Resort)

Stretching along more than 600 acres of El Haouzia’s shoreline, Mazagan Beach & Golf Resort is just one hour away from Casablanca airport. Inspired by Arab-Moorish architecture, the resort boasts 500 rooms, the largest Casino in North-Africa, one of the region’s most spacious conference centres and an 18-hole golf course designed by the former South African professional golfer Gary Player.

The extensive grounds offer a range of exciting activities, including quad-biking, horse-riding and go-karting. With dedicated kids’ clubs, adults can sit back and relax by the pool or enjoy a range of signature Moroccan treatments at the spa. With 15 on-site restaurants and bars, Mazagan promises an unforgettable retreat for those seeking both relaxation and adventure.

Relax and rejuvenate in the South of France

(The Epikur Group)

With luxury hotels, residences, restaurants and spas across Aix-les-Bains, Dolomieu and Le Lavandou, The Epikur Group provide unforgettable getaways in picturesque locations, either by the sea or lakes or in the French countryside.

With a focus on health, leisure and well-being, the Epikur Group’s hotels and spas offer a range of services designed to help you unwind and rejuvenate. From saunas and heated swimming pools to balneotherapy rooms and treatment cabins, there’s a treatment for everyone. If you’re looking for a relaxing getaway with scenic views, The Epikur Group has the perfect escape for you.

Book now and receive 20% off all hotel rooms and B&B with code ULTIMATE24. Offer ends 31 January 2024.

Escape to the heart of the Ecuadorian Amazon

(La Selva Eco-Lodge & Retreat)

La Selva Eco-Lodge & Retreat’s 50-acre reserve invites guests to immerse themselves in the Ecuadorian Amazon, from the comfort of luxury accommodation with private balconies and scenic jungle views.

The expansive natural landscape offers a range of exciting activities, including lush hiking trails, canoe rides and climbing the Observation Tower for breathtaking views. Dedicated local experts will guide you through tours, wildlife encounters, holistic retreats and more, for a truly authentic Amazon experience. Whether you’re with a group or on a solo trip, La Selva Eco-Lodge & Retreat is the perfect place for a new adventure.

