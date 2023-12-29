Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Simon Calder’s Travel email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

It’s hard to go a week without a new story about “nightmare” children and their “entitled” parents hitting the headlines.

The latest of these divisive pieces, which often spark firece debate, centres around a European airline which has begun testing adult-only zones on its flights.

Corendon Dutch Airlines is set to pilot the idea on flights from Amsterdam to the Caribbean. It confirmed reserving a seat in the child-free section will cost an extra €45 per flight, rising to €100 for extra-large seats.

Atilay Uslu, chairman and founder of Corendon, said the airline is “trying to appeal to travellers looking for some extra peace of mind during their flight”.

Reaction to the news has been split, with some parents offended by the scheme altogether. Others have been supportive of the pilot, with both parents and child-free travellers alike keen on no-childrem zones or flights.

We want to know what you think. Are child-free flights a good idea? Would you be happy to pay more to sit in a child-free zone?

Should some flights be adult-only anyway? Or is there another solution to keep both child-free travellers and families happy?

If you want to share your opinion then add it in the comments and we’ll highlight the most insightful ones as they come in.

All you have to do is sign up and register your details - then you can then take part in the discussion. You can also sign up by clicking ‘log in’ on the top right-hand corner of the screen.

Make sure you adhere to our community guidelines , which can be found here . For a full guide on how to comment click here.

Join the conversation with other Independent readers below.