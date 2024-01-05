Independent readers divided over plans for child-free zones on flights

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A European airline has begun testing adult-only zones on its flights - but not everyone is convinced the idea is a winning one.

Corendon Dutch Airlines announced last week it is piloting the idea on flights from Amsterdam to the Caribbean. It confirmed reserving a seat in the child-free section will cost an extra €45 per flight, rising to €100 for extra-large seats.

Reaction to the news has been split - and we wanted to know what you thought about the scheme.

Some readers argued that airlines needed to “take control” of unruly children on flights others countered that many children can’t help their reactions when at high altitudes.

And while some were happy to pay to sit in an adult-only part of the plane others wondered how airlines would adequately enforce a separation from noisy children, recalling issues with old ‘no-smoking zones’ on airplanes.

Here’s what you had to say:

‘Airlines to take control’

We don’t need child free areas providing parents control their kids. Unfortunately many parents once on the aircraft kick back and allow their kids to run riot. We need airlines to take control.

PaBroon

‘Family-only flights’

I’ve never understood why some parents think it’s ok that others should have to listen to their children screaming. They can scream as much as they like in their own home but not where people are sharing a space. Maybe the airlines should just have certain flights during the week that accommodate families only and anyone else who is not worried about screaming unruly children. Most children are fine but you always get the one who’s parents don’t care or have any respect for others.

EveA

‘Noise cancelling earphones are pretty effective’

Planes used to have non-smoking areas. In practice, you still noticed the smoke if you were seated one or two rows in front of where the smoking area ended. Surely it will be even worse in the case of child-free areas, where the primary objective of sitting in the child-free area is to get away from the noise? I find good noise cancelling earphones are pretty effective.

Pete

‘Eejit free zone’

I would like an eejit free zone of the plane. Somewhere where you’re guaranteed to not have the person in front of you draping their long hair over the back of their seat and over your monitor. Somewhere where you’re guaranteed the person behind you won’t take their shoes off and then poke them through the gap between seats. Where you’re guaranteed there won’t be some guy who thinks he’s some alpha male spreading his legs so wide that the people in the next seats have to crunch up. Where you’re guaranteed to not have someone who didn’t book ahead demanding you give up your seat to accommodate them. And where you haven’t got people who think it’s okay, when they see the overhead luggage rack is full, to try and ram their stuff in their anyway, damaging everyone else’s things in the process.

(All of these have happened to me)

WellActually

‘Amuse the little darlings’

The easiest solution is to amuse the little darlings during the flight.

BTW - if you take a very young child on a flight the pressure change may cause them to have a pressure build up in the ear and that can trigger an attack of whinges. They are unlikely to know how to clear it themselves so you can ease it for them if you massage the fleshy area in front of semicircular flap on each ear - that usually releases that pressure sometimes with a pop.

Warning - Holding their nostrils tight while they blow also works but the risk of an ill timed blowback all over you is high.

ArcticFox

‘I’d gladly pay extra’

I made a conscious choice not to have children when I was a teenager (I’m 56 now) for a variety of reasons. I’d gladly pay extra to be guaranteed I wouldn’t be sitting anywhere near children or their parents. Actually one reason I fly business 99% of the time - it lessens the chances of being around kids.

67Chap

‘They deserve our tolerance’

Maybe there’s a middle ground with guidelines? Perhaps parents of small children need to designate a disciplinarian who will not be served alcohol and can be point person for issues with the little ones. I don’t like the sound of a shrieking child any more than anyone else, but they’re children with needs. IMHO, they deserve our tolerance. After all, over the decades, I’ve both been a young child on a plane, crying because my ears hurt, and the red-faced mother enduring glares.

BD57

‘Many cannot help it’

I have no issue with screaming babies and toddlers. Many cannot help it. I would, however, like to have the option of being seated away from older children who kick the seat backs and from irresponsible parents who think it’s okay to change a stinking nappy in their knee, close to passengers who are eating. There’s a reason why the one of the toilets has a changing table.

jingscrivvens

‘Beyond belief’

I am sick and tired of parents with unruly children on flights that have no control of their children or care for other adults having to put up with this behaviour on short or long haul flights. It’s a disgrace and simply getting worse across every carrier and something needs to be done asap.

The attitude of these parents is beyond belief and I’ve seen them drinking alcohol and allowing their unruly brats to run around the plane and cabin staff having to herd them up only to be abused by the parents when staff have asked them to restrain there kids.

TonyHereford

‘Disruptive’

Very young children will cry on flights due to pressure change, unfamiliarity of surroundings etc. These aren’t unexpected phenomena, and parents that bring their very small children onto flights know this will be disruptive. That’s down to them. If others want to pay to avoid this inevitability, it’s surely not anyone else’s business.

Hardly Surprised

Some of the questions and answers have been edited for this article.

The conversation isn't over - there's still time to have your say.

All you have to do is sign up, submit your question and register your details - then you can then take part in the discussion.