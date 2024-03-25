Jump to content

The dark side of India’s colourful Holi celebrations... experiencing the festival as a female traveller

The Hindu festival is a riotous explosion of colour, creating stunning images of joy and happiness – but amid the beauty, Tamara Davison finds that the celebrations can leave women feeling vulnerable and intimidated

Monday 25 March 2024 13:15
<p>During Holi, buckets of dyed water, flowers and colourful powder are thrown over crowds </p>

During Holi, buckets of dyed water, flowers and colourful powder are thrown over crowds

( Jack Lawes)

A vibrant scene begins to unfold as I near my destination. Indians drenched in every colour of the rainbow catch my eye in increasing numbers. Red, blue, and orange hues are splashed across their faces, clothes and hair. I was in the right place.

Each March, India erupts in a colourful cloud of chaos to mark the major Hindu holiday of Holi. Every region celebrates Holi uniquely; some take the explosion of colours to extremes.

Among such places are Mathura, Vrindavan, and neighbouring towns in the state of Uttar Pradesh. I planned to visit them all.

