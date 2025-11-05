Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bali is one of the world’s best destinations for a family holiday. Most of the hotels and resorts recommended in the list below have kids’ clubs – or at least a range of activities for children. Even the humblest homestay on the island will have Balinese hosts with a natural talent (and seemingly inexhaustible patience) for looking after their littlest guests. The healthy outdoor lifestyle is part of a family holiday on any tropical island and in Bali the range of activities is endless. The sea breeze takes much of the punch out of the equatorial sun, but if heat is a problem consider basing yourself in cooler Ubud, or even ascending to the unexpectedly chilly highlands, where creature comforts often come in the form of log fires and hot tubs.

On an island where every local inhabitant learns the importance of art and handicrafts from an early age, there’s always something exciting to learn even in the quietest Balinese village.

Two decades ago I fell in love with the coconut groves, spice forests and empty beaches of West Bali. Since then, the island has become synonymous with overdevelopment, overcrowding and traffic jams. Yet, even now, it still takes just a little tenacity to break away from the tourist trail. I still breathe a sigh of relief when I cross the expanse of paddyfields that separates West Bali from so-called ‘civilisation’. Mark Eveleigh

The best family-friendly hotels in Bali

At a glance

1. Potato Head Suites and Studios hotel

open image in gallery Kids' workshops run every Sunday at Potato Head Suites ( Potato Head Suites )

This Indonesian-owned property places immense importance on sustainability – even the Sweet Potato kids’ club organises a series of (sustainability-focused) activities, as well as children’s workouts and meditation. To celebrate their 15th anniversary, the property has a dedicated director of farming and an R&D chef focused exclusively on zero waste, and the Potato Head team works hard to insure that such innovations are as inspiring for kids as they are for parents. There are kids’ workshops every Sunday and irresistible menus and activities dedicated to young guests.

Address: 51 Petitenget St, Seminyak, Badung, Bali

2. Puri Dajuma Beach Eco-Resort & Spa hotel

open image in gallery Traditional dancing activities are held at Puri Dajuma Beach ( Puri Dajuma Beach Eco-Resort & Spa )

Puri Dajuma’s two swimming pools have distinct appeal but the one with the waterslide and deep pool with a glass porthole looking into the underground bar is a firm favourite with the kids. Activities here include such things as kite-making, traditional dancing, surfing (and boogie boarding), and even walks along the neighbouring beach in the company of a small herd of (pink!) buffalo. There are also cooking classes and wood-carving lessons – and a chance to explore the rock pools and miles of empty beach that are prominent features of this part of West Bali.

Address: Pekutatan, Jembrana Regency, Bali 82262, Indonesia

3. Mandapa, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve hotel

open image in gallery The Ritz-Carlton has a Mini Explorers programme ( Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company )

Along with all the other facilities you’d expect from a five-star brand like Ritz-Carlton, you’ll find the beautifully designed bamboo Mandapa Camp kids’ club, complete with an educational farm, organic garden and a Mini Explorers programme. Buildings are laid out around terraced paddies which are still tended by local farmers who are happy to give guests an insight into the complexities (and sheer hard work) involved in getting rice from paddy to plate. Kids are well catered for at dinner time (especially in the Pool Bar) and at breakfast when Sawah Terrace serves one of the island’s finest buffets.

Address: Jalan Raya Kedewatan, Banjar, Kedewatan, Ubud, Gianyar, Bali

4. Monsoon Lodge at The Menjangan hotel

open image in gallery Kids can spot a variety of animals at The Menjangan ( The Menjangan by Lifestyle Retreats )

Many of Bali’s biggest resorts feature golf buggies but The Menjangan’s 382 hectares of wilderness (set inside West Bali National Park) is navigated by double-decker off-road open buses. It’s a uniquely unforgettable ‘safari’ experience for kids in an area where wild deer, giant monitor lizards and rare black monkeys are common. The property’s Monsoon Lodge is particularly appealing for families, thanks to its enclosed nature and large swimming pool (with hot tubs). Activities include jungle walks, birdwatching, kayaking and snorkelling (both in the on-site lagoon and across the bay on the reefs surrounding Menjangan Island).

Address: West Bali National Park, Pejarakan, Gerokgak, Buleleng, Bali

5. Four Seasons Resort Bali at Sayan hotel

open image in gallery A kids’ club and babysitting services can be found at Four Seasons Resort Bali at Sayan ( Four Seasons Resort Bali at Sayan )

Potentially the only resort on the planet that you can check into via a white water rafting trip! Most shuttling around the vast property from then on is by chauffeur-driven buggies – also invariably a highlight for kids. Then there’s the kids’ club, plus babysitting services and a range of activities for young guests. Children under five eat for free, while those up to 12 qualify for a 50 per cent discount. Julia Roberts got her Eat, Pray, Love yoga fix during a long sojourn here and Barack Obama and family enjoyed the Sacred Nap sleep therapy session in hammocks at the property’s Dharma Shanti Bale.

Address: Jalan Raya Sayan, Sayan, Ubud, Gianyar, Bali

6. Wapa di Ume Sidemen hotel

open image in gallery Wapa di Ume Sidemen’s villas come with plunge pools ( Wapa di Ume Sidemen )

Sidemen (East Bali) is one of the new frontiers of tourism in Bali and remains a wonderful rural community from which to base active hiking, cycling and white water rafting holidays. The lovely Indonesian-owned resort features gorgeous villas with plunge pools and paddy views and the main swimming pools are a great place for younger guests to splash and play. There are kids’ menus, family-friendly activities and a range of easy and accessible short hikes to be done, without straying beyond Sidemen’s valley.

Address: Banjar Dinas, Jalan Raya Tebola, Telaga Tawang, Sidemen, Karangasem

7. The St. Regis Bali Resort hotel

open image in gallery There’s plenty for families to do together at The St. Regis Bali Resort ( Marriott Hotels )

Along with the seemingly endless facilities (including several incredible pools) and activities, The St. Regis Bali Resort offers a whole range of special attractions aimed at the smallest guests. There’s the ‘tiny afternoon tea’ and a daily open-air cinema that invariably appeals to kids of all ages. Then there’s the Family Fun package – through which children under 12 can eat for free – and the Children’s Learning Centre where children can enjoy a range of experiences that are focused around art, dance and music.

Address: Kawasan, Nusa Dua, South Kuta, Badung, Bali

8. Hilton Bali Resort hotel

open image in gallery The kids’ club outdoor playground at Hilton Bali Resort ( Hilton )

Bali’s Nusa Dua resort zone is the ideal place for a beach holiday and Hilton Bali might be the best option on the entire island for family fun without even leaving the resort. The kids’ club with its Game Cave is one of Asia’s best – there are board games and a video gaming paradise for teens and pre-teens. The playground even features a climbing wall (with harnesses, helmets and trained, experienced supervision). One of the four pools even features a 30m waterslide, which is a huge winner with kids of all ages. There are kids’ menus and the incredible breakfast buffet features 320 choices (90 per cent locally produced).

Address: Jalan Raya Nusa Dua Selatan, Benoa, Kuta Selatan, Badung, Bali

9. Amankila hotel

open image in gallery Outdoor activities to crafts can be found at Amankila ( Amankila )

With every sort of class from painting and dancing to kite-making, origami and Canang Sari (traditional offering) making, there’s never a dull moment at Amankila. Trekking, cycling, fishing, snorkelling and diving are other highlights – with kids (over eight) particularly enjoying the Bubble Maker classes. Babysitters can be arranged and there are children’s menus. Extensive lawns are often used for games, while the beach club is a focus for other kids’ activities. The property is located at Manggis (in peaceful East Bali), making this a great base for exploring without the traffic jams that are part of travel further south.

Address: Manggis, Karangasem

10. Munduk Moding Plantation Nature Resort hotel

open image in gallery Head to this Bali nature resort on your next trip ( Munduk Moding Plantation Nature Resort )

Set in a colonial-era coffee plantation, near the highland hamlet of Munduk, this nature resort offers a breath of fresh air, courtesy of its 700m altitude. Family suites are available and kids will enjoy the swimming pools during the sunny days and warm plunge pools in the evenings. There’s a play area and regular kids’ movies. Best of all the resort offers an exhaustive schedule of experiences (with more than 15 being complimentary) that will appeal to kids, featuring everything from stargazing to yoga, birdwatching and free plantation buggy tours.

Address: Jalan Asah Gobleg, Gobleg, Buleleng

Why trust us

The hotels featured in this list have been carefully selected by The Independent's expert travel writers, each with a deep knowledge of the destinations they cover. Mark Eveleigh has written about Indonesia for some of the world’s most prestigious media, including BBC Wildlife, CNN Travel, National Geographic Traveller and, of course, The Independent. His 2022 travel book Kopi Dulu (which means ‘Coffee First’), describing a 15,000km journey across the archipelago, was first published by Penguin Random House. When picking which hotels to include, he considers his own experience staying in the hotels and evaluates location, facilities, service and all the other details that make for an exceptional stay for all types of traveller.

FAQs

When is the best time of year to visit with kids?

Bali’s weather is best during the dry season, which is a similar time to the European summer and Australian winter. Yet visiting at this time also brings hordes of crowds. Shoulder seasons – April to May and September to October – are a better choice. If you are not used to high levels of humidity, avoid the wet season peak in January and February.

What currency do I need?

Indonesia uses the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR).

What are the best family things to do in Bali?

There are several popular waterparks in Bali, such as Waterbom Bali and CItraLand Waterpark Denpasar. Bali also has many beaches to enjoy, such as Jimbaran Bay, renowned for its sunset views, the remote Kelingking Beach, ideal for deep diving and Nusa Dua Beach, lined with luxury resorts.

Also popular with locals and tourists is Seminyak Beach, which offers watersports, and the black sands of Lovina Beach for bottlenose dolphin spotting.

How many days do I need in Bali?

If you are travelling to Bali, you may want to stay at least a week due to the long-haul flight times of around 16 to 19 hours in total with layovers.