Ultimate Athens city break: from sightseeing to shopping, must-sees and dos

Whether from school-time lessons about Zeus and Hera, or a more recent dip into Disney’s Hercules, the fascinating world of Ancient Greece is sure to sit somewhere in your mind. But seeing the sights in real life is an experience quite unlike any other. Vast temples perch on top of cliffs, seemingly held suspended against all gravitational odds, columns stretch into the clouds, and carvings are so creative it’s hard to believe there was no 3D printer back in 5 BC. Even better, it’s never been easier to get out here and explore, with my trip seamlessly organised from flights and hotel to sight-packed tours, by Jet2CityBreaks. The UK’s number one tour operator wraps up your flights, hotel and 22kg baggage into an ATOL-protected package, so everything’s taken care of. What’s more, if you’re booking a solo holiday, you’ll be automatically eligible for their solo traveller discount, which takes £30 off* your holiday booking.

A diverse destination

Enjoy stunning views across Athens from hotel Skylark’s stylish rooftop pool ( Jet2CityBreaks )

While Athens may be known for its rich history, beyond the fascinating sites and artefact-laden museums, there are plenty of modern attractions to enjoy in this dynamic destination. Think bustling bars, a glistening coast and winding streets full of shops to stroll through. In fact, it’s this blend between these two worlds that makes Athens such a fascinating city, with peeks into the ancient world (think statues, ruins, and archaeological remnants) popping up in unexpected places, from gaps in the pavement to my personal favourite, hidden inside a metro station.

So, after a pleasant morning flight from London Stansted, I check into Skylark, a chic hotel, boasting everything from a stylish restaurant, stunning rooftop pool and bar, gym, spa and even an in-house club on-site. Just a short walk from the old town area of Plaka, it’s perfect for soaking up Athens’ fascinating past and buzzy present from the moment I arrive.

Archaeological adventures

Visiting the Acropolis, visible throughout Athens, is a must for every visitor ( Lauren Cunningham )

For those seeking a trip back in time via dramatic ruins and ancient tales, Athens’ compelling history feels ever-present as you make your way around the city. I wasn’t joking about the metro station moment, as Monastiraki Square houses a small ‘River of Hades’ exhibition, so you can take in a small archaeological site before stepping onto a train. Truly fascinating. Although, if you prefer to see your artefacts in a more structured setting, there are plenty of museums to choose from – the Acropolis Museum, National Archaeological Museum and Benaki Museum are just a few highlights.

No matter where you are in Athens, you can spot the Acropolis standing tall in the centre, and visiting it is a must. Home to the famous Parthenon, the Temple of Athena Nike and the Odeon of Herodes Atticus, to name but a few, this cluster of historical sites on top of the hill will take your breath away. On your way out, be sure to pass through the Acropolis Museum to see more incredible artefacts from the site, before making your way down to Hadrian’s Gate and the Temple of Olympian Zeus where you can get up close to dramatic stone arches and Corinthian columns.

Further afield, a one-day tour of Delphi (main image, above) is a must for history buffs. A UNESCO World Heritage Site, Delphi was considered by the Ancient Greeks to be the centre of the world, and it’s where you’ll find the famed temple and Oracle of Apollo, where a series of high priestesses, known as Pythia, would share prophecies, advice and counsel with leaders and lawmakers, often forecasting the outcome of projected wars or political actions. Surrounded by the stunning Greek countryside, this well-preserved site makes for a truly memorable trip, taking in the ancient site, ruins and temple, plus an on-site museum housing mosaics and sculptures.

Fabulous food

Wandering around the town centre, you’ll discover an abundance of charming eateries ( Lauren Cunningham )

Unsurprisingly, given their famed cuisine, there’s an abundance of eateries in the Greek capital, and a stroll through Plaka reveals countless tempting options. A favourite of mine was the Bookbar, where, as the name suggests, you can sit down with a good read plucked from the shelves around you while you sip your Greek coffee (a stronger, richer form of Espresso).

For gyros, a staple in Greek culture, consisting of fine strips of meat (and sometimes chips) inside a pita bread, Tylixto is the takeaway that is the most popular pick, with no fewer than 20 people in the queue at any given time.

Louis Bistrot offers a more formal food setting, serving Mediterranean food under New Orleans-esque architecture, while Thespis provides a more authentic Athens vibe, nestled under olive trees and twinkling fairy lights on the way up to the Acropolis. Plus, if you’re after a tasty tipple, Fine Wine sits just next door, so you can sample some Greek wines while sitting outside on one of the city’s pretty winding streets.

Hidden gems

The elaborate, dance-like changing of the guards attracts crowds every Sunday ( Lauren Cunningham )

Another Athens must-see is the changing of the guards that stand in front of the war memorial, the grave of the Unknown Soldier. Head to Syntagma Square at 11am on a Sunday and join the growing crowd to see the elaborate, dance-like display of soldiers in traditional dress.

Fashion fans may be familiar with Athens’ famous sandal man, Stavros Melissinos, who has made leather shoes for The Beatles, Sarah-Jessica Parker, Jill Biden and many more famous faces. To join his star-studded clientele, head over to his store on the edge of the old town. For more souvenir shopping, Adrianou Street is bustling with options, with everything from jewellery (including classic ‘Evil Eye’ bracelets) Greek honey and hand-crafted trinkets in plentiful supply.

Enjoy picturesque harbourside vistas with a short metro ride to the port of Piraeus ( Lauren Cunningham )

Finally, if you fancy taking in some sea air, a metro ride from the city centre to the port of Piraeus will have you watching boats and tucking into fresh fish in a mere half hour. Head straight to Zea Marina and Mikrolimano Harbor for a picturesque place to perch.

To find out more about destinations, hotels, and book your perfect city adventure, visit Jet2CityBreaks

*Simply enter code SOLO30 at checkout. T&Cs apply: jet2holidays.com/promotions#30OFFSOLO