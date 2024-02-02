Inside Atlantis The Royal’s top celebrity restaurants

Across no fewer than 17 bars and restaurants, you’ll find eight celebrity-chef seals of approval and four Michelin awards, covering everything from innovative British classics to Peruvian flavours and chic beachside hangouts.

Atlantis The Royal is one of the newest and perhaps most distinctive Hotels in Dubai (Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal)

What is Atlantis The Royal?

If you haven’t already heard, Atlantis The Royal is the hottest new hotel opening in Dubai.

It was opened to great fanfare in 2023, with a launch concert headlined by Beyoncé and attended by a glittering guestlist of celebrities and industry experts.

As the sister hotel of the already iconic Atlantis, The Palm, it’s no surprise that interest has rocketed for this super-chic address. Designed by prestigious New York architecture firm, Kohn Pederson Fox Associates, it’s already considered a masterpiece from the outside, casting perhaps the most unique shape against the city skyline.

What restaurants are at Atlantis The Royal 2024?

Across both Atlantis Resorts, you’ll find the region’s most awarded Michelin-starred restaurants in one destination, along with a host of celebrity chef names.

Take a look inside them…

Dinner by Heston Blumenthal

Fine dining with a twist at Dinner by Heston Bluementhal (Supplied)

Cuisine: Contemporary British

Stand-out dish: ‘Meat Fruit’ and Sunday Roast

With Heston Blumenthal at the helm and a Michelin star to boast, reserve your table at this fine restaurant for an innovative dining concept – historic British cuisine with a cutting-edge gastronomic twist.

The ‘Meat Fruit’ – a chicken liver parfait disguised as a mandarin – is one of the showstoppers, which you can now enjoy as part of the weekly Sunday Roast. Pair it with your choice of global wine and the hugely popular ‘Tipsy Cake’ for dessert.

Milos

Mediterranean cuisine and the perfect vantage point for the Skyblaze fountain at Milos (Supplied)

Cuisine: Mediterranean seafood

Stand-out dish: Three-course lunch

With a nod of approval from the Michelin Guide and a Wine Spectator Award of Excellence, Atlantis The Royal has another must-try restaurant in Milos.

Showcasing Mediterranean flavours and traditions, the menu is packed with fresh seafood and Greek-inspired desserts. Everything from octopus and oysters to fresh blue fin tuna and grilled shrimp is cooked simply and traditionally to enhance every natural flavour to perfection.

La Mar

La Mar showcases the very best of Peruvian cuisine (Supplied)

Cuisine: Peruvian

Standout dish: Street food-style grilled anticucho

More accolades grace the restaurants of Atlantis The Royal at La Mar, with two more Michelin recognitions and another Wine Spectator Award of Excellence. This time, you can taste Peruvian cuisine at its finest, thanks to chef Gastón Acurio who’s known for celebrating the food of his South American home country.

Dine on ceviches, tiraditos and freshly grilled anticucho. And, don’t miss out on trying the pisco sour, which you can sip on from the outdoor terrace as the sun sets over Dubai.

Jaleo by José Andrés

Chef José Andrés brings authentic tastes from Spain to Atlantis The Royal (Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal)

Cuisine: Spanish

Standout dish: Signature tapas

Named as one of Time Magazine’s “100 Most Influential People”, chef José Andrés brings a vibrant restaurant offering to Atlantis The Royal. Authentic Spanish flavours from diverse regions are served up in a colourful setting, complementing a mix of tapas, paella and sangria.

This year, the ¡La Feria Brunch! will take place every Saturday afternoon, where you can tuck into shareable dishes with friends and family over live music and vibrant flamenco performances.

Ariana’s Persian Kitchen

Award winning American-Iranian chef and TV celebrity Ariana Bundy (Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal)

Cuisine: Persian

Standout dish: Iranian caviar

Get a taste of Persia from the kitchen of award-winning TV chef and cookbook author, Ariana Bundy, at this softly elegant, female-led restaurant.

Inspired by family recipes and Persia’s culinary culture, Ariana’s concept combines fresh fruits, nuts and floral fragrances with meats, grains and vegetables to create dishes that look as beautiful as they taste.

Little Venice Cake Company

Signature cupcakes at the Little Venice Cake Company (Supplied)

Cuisine: Cake and bakes

Standout dish: Little Venice Cupcakes

Any dessert lover will know the legacy of the Little Venice Cake Company! Founded by pioneer baker Mich Turner, who has been hailed as ‘The Queen of Couture Cakes’, London’s most celebrated bakery now has a second home in Dubai.

Take a seat to indulge in meticulously crafted cakes, approved not only by celebrities such as Pierce Brosnan and Sir Paul McCartney, but the late HM The Queen. You can even join cake artist Penelope d’Arcy Graham for a cake decorating masterclass.

Nobu by the Beach

The luxurious outdoor bar at Nobu by the Beach (Supplied)

Cuisine: Japanese-Peruvian fusion

Standout dish: Signature sashimi

Nobu makes its beach club debut in Dubai at Atlantis The Royal. At the adults-only pool, you can lounge on your daybed or private cabana, before heading into the restaurant for chef Nobuyuki Matsuhisa’s trademark Japanese fusion food.

With refined architecture and an oceanfront location, this trendy spot is the perfect place to spend the day relaxing in the sun.

Ling Ling

Stunning views of the Dubai Skyline from the 23rd floor at Atlantis The Royal (Supplied)

Cuisine: Asian

Standout dish: Four course kobe tasting

For a lively evening, head to Ling Ling, set high-up on the 23rd floor. This vibey restaurant-meets-nightclub experience serves up tasty Asian small plates, platters and tasting menus alongside an inventive cocktail menu.

Over in the lounge, enjoy the electro-pop soundtrack until the early hours, with 180-degree views over the glittering Dubai skyline beyond.

