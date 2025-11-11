Wellbeing wonderland: rejuvenate your mind, body and soul in Barbados

Barbados has long drawn visitors looking for the ultimate relaxing break. But if your definition of wellbeing involves more than simply lying on a world-class beach, the island has plenty of more active experiences to help rejuvenate your mind, body and soul. From gentle activities like beach yoga and nature hikes to water-based adventures such as surfing and paddle boarding, there’s something to suit every taste and ability – you can even run a marathon. So if you’re looking to combine stunning surroundings with soul-nurturing pursuits, here’s everything you need to know about Barbados’ adventurous side…

Find fun and fitness in one place

Join in the fitness fun across the island during Run Barbados & Wellness Weekend ( Visit Barbados )

Every December for over 40 years, the island has hosted the Run Barbados Marathon, attracting runners from around the world who want to experience a uniquely Caribbean take on the endurance event. Think stunning coastal scenery, DJs playing a soca soundtrack along the way and a wonderfully festive atmosphere as locals and visitors cheer you on.

This year, the event has expanded into the Run Barbados & Wellness Weekend, a three-day experience that incorporates fitness events for all ages and abilities. It kicks off with a family friendly Fun Mile at the historic Garrison Savannah horse racing track, open to both competitive runners and those in fancy dress. As well as full and half marathon events, there are also 5k and 10k races over the weekend and plenty of entertainment – including live music and delicious food. For those who want to join in at a slower pace, a 5k hike takes in the rugged coastline of the Scotland District, with an abundance of wildlife to spot along the way. There are commemorative medals for event finishers, and if you enter running events on all three days, you have the chance to gain a special challenge medal.

For those who want to combine a rejuvenating holiday with a fitness goal, Run Barbados & Wellness Weekend offers the perfect combination of sporting challenge and Caribbean spirit.

Take to the waters

Paddle boarding is just one of the slow fitness options on the island ( Visit Barbados )

If you’re looking for a dose of adrenaline off land, then Barbados’ 60 miles of turquoise coastline is a good place to start. The island has some of the world’s best surfing beaches, including famed spot the Soup Bowl, which attracts pros from all over the globe and is legendary surfer Kelly Slater’s ‘favourite wave’. But don’t worry if you’re not a seasoned rider, there are beaches to suit all abilities and an array of surf schools for beginners. For a slower pace, paddle boarding and kayaking are popular ways to explore the waters – you can hire equipment and book lessons and guided tours through most resorts or via local stand-up paddleboarding (SUP) and kayak companies. Gentler still, take a luxury catamaran cruise around the island, from which you can snorkel among tropical fish, swim with sea turtles, or simply sit back and enjoy a glass of rum punch.

Harrison’s Cave is one of Barbados’ most captivating natural spaces, a subterranean wonderland featuring streams, waterfalls and magnificent stalactite and stalagmite formations. A tram tour takes visitors through the mile-long limestone cave network, while the wider eco-park offers nature trails, a tropical aviary, ziplines and more.

For a true taste of island life, try your hand at fishing. Head to Fisherman’s Row in Bridgetown to join a guided charter and an expert captain will take you to spots off the west and south coast to try your hand at reeling in some yellow fin tuna, barracuda, mahi mahi or kingfish. Paired with a few cold beers, it’s a pretty decent way to spend an afternoon.

Explore the natural wonders

Discover nature trails and costal walks ( Visit Barbados )

Back on dry land, the island’s natural beauty beckons, with plenty of hiking trails for all abilities, weaving through dense rainforests, along rugged coastal paths and through wide open countryside. A popular route is the abandoned Bath to Bathsheba railway line, which hugs the east coast and takes in incredible rock formations and hidden bays. The appropriately named Walkers Beach offers a stunning hike along a stretch of remote, windswept coastline. And for those feeling especially energetic, the 10km Mount Hillaby Loop takes you to the top of Barbados’ tallest peak for some spectacular views of the island.

Time spent in nature is proven to be good for the soul, and there’s plenty of flora and fauna to surround yourself with in Barbados. Green monkeys can often be spotted scampering around the island and at the Barbados Wildlife Reserve you can watch them being fed in a natural setting. You can also spot them at the Andromeda Botanical Gardens, which boasts over 500 species of plants. The six-acre site has plenty of peaceful spots to sit and soak in the surrounding beauty.

The island’s landscapes can also be enjoyed on horseback, with guided rides that take you through scenic trails and down onto the beach. Head down to Pebbles Beach at sunrise and you might catch one of the island’s most charming rituals – racehorses from the Barbados Garrison brought down to the shore for an early morning swim. Yoga on the beach is popular too via hotel resorts and retreats – providing a moment of mindfulness and movement against an unbeatable backdrop. Whatever you choose to do in Barbados, you’re sure to leave feeling restored and re-energised by your time on this magical island.

For more travel information and inspiration head to Visit Barbados