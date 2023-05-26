Best secret UK beaches to visit for peace and quiet
As the weather warms up, we’ve rounded up the best beaches you should visit if you want to avoid the crowds
The countdown to summer is officially on, with light nights and sunny days already here – and rumours of even warmer temperatures just around the corner.
While the UK weather is notoriously unpredictable, Brits love nothing more than a beach day. Whether you live in the city or countryside, there’s blissful escapism to be found in feeling the sand between your toes and taking a dip in beautiful, bracing waters.
The summer months are the most attractive time to visit the British coastline, but also the busiest. With that in mind, we’ve found some UK beaches a little further off the beaten coast path. If you fancy venturing to a hidden beach on your next trip to the seaside, we’ve rounded up the best secret spots to visit. From a cove in Dorset and a secluded beach in Cornwall to sandy shores overlooked by castle ruins in Northumberland, look no further for some coastal travel inspiration.
Man O’War Beach, Dorset
This picturesque Dorset cove is located on the Jurassic Coast, a Unesco World Heritage Site. Visitors can access the hidden beach by climbing down a flight of 150 hillside steps and following a steep path – which is 15 minutes from the nearest car park. Man O’War Beach features both sand and pebbles2, while the cherry on the cake is its stunning clear waters for taking a dip.
Runswick Bay, Yorkshire
A secluded spot situated five miles north of popular tourist town Whitby, Runswick Bay is a quaint village hidden behind the peak of a hill. Its rounded coastline is dotted with holiday cottages and whitewashed houses, with immediate access to a sandy beach. Plus, there are water sports to enjoy, as well as nearby caves to explore. Keep an eye on the tide times though, as the beach can disappear when the sea comes in.
Embleton Beach, Northumberland
Northumberland is famed for its fantastic sweeping coastline, and Embleton village is a lesser-known spot located between Craster and Low Newton by the Sea. The beach is overlooked by the magnificent ruins of Dunstanburgh Castle and it can be accessed by walking through Dunstanburgh Castle Golf Course. Embleton Beach’s white sands meet a crystal-clear turquoise sea, and it makes an ideal dog walking spot.
Church Doors Cove, Pembrokeshire
This hidden Pembrokeshire beach is framed by dramatic cliffs that mimic a door. You’ll see a combination of sand and rocks when climbing down the steep steps leading to Church Doors Cove, and the fact access is only possible at low tide further adds to its intrigue. It’s a five-minute walk from the car park, while popular seaside town Tenby is a 15-minute drive away.
Lantic Bay, Cornwall
If you’re looking for a hidden spot on the Cornish coastline, Lantic Bay is a shingle beach at the bottom of a steep path. Come prepared for an uneven walk through farmland, down some steps and a slope – safe in the knowledge the hike is worth it for the secret beach you’ll reach. You’ll find this gem off the South West Coast Path, located between Lansallos and Polruan.
Sandwood Bay, Sutherland
Head to Sutherland on the southwest coast of Scotland for this remote sandy beach. You can sink your feet into nearly two miles of golden sand, and lap up the view of the cliffs, dunes and a stunning sea stack. It’s a four-mile walk from the nearest car park at Blairmore, taking you through moorland with a marvellous loch view.
Cuckmere Haven Beach, East Sussex
Cuckmere Haven Beach is a quiet coastal spot set against the backdrop of the Seven Sisters white chalk cliffs in East Sussex. There’s an expanse of golden sand to enjoy, and glorious turquoise waters. To reach the beach, park at nearby South Hill Barn in Seaford and soak up the gorgeous views during the 40-minute walk.
Aberlady Bay, East Lothian
This horseshoe-shaped beach is found within a nature reserve and located between Gullane and Aberlady in East Lothian, Scotland. There are miles of sandy beach to walk across, while the reserve is a perfect birdwatching spot. You can even view the wreckage of two submarines at low tide.
White Park Bay, Northern Ireland
White Park Bay is a sandy beach in the shape of an arc, on the North Antrim coast in Northern Ireland. There’s a National Trust-owned car park nearby, and you will follow steep steps to get down to this secluded beach. It’s part of the Causeway Coastal Route, should you fancy planning a longer walk while you’re there.
