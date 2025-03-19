Brilliant travel ideas to spark your adventurous side

Planning your travel for the rest of the year? From urban explorations to tranquil forest and lakeside retreats, we’ve gathered the best destinations to fuel your wanderlust. Plus, essential products to make your adventures even more memorable.

Stay in a revitalised medieval boutique hotel in Flemish Belgium

( 1898 The Post Hotel )

Looking for an enchanting stay that blends historical charm and modern luxury?

Built on the ruins of a Louis XIV-style storehouse built and restored in the neo-Gothic fashion, 1898 The Post Hotel in Ghent offers boutique accommodation with vintage decor. The in-house cocktail bar, The Cobbler, reinvents classic cocktails with a touch of ancestral alchemy and — when the sun’s out — enjoy these unique creations on the terrace, overlooking the lively city.

With a dedicated breakfast and personalised service, the hotel provides an ideal escape for romantic getaways or a base from which to immerse yourself in the vibrant culture and timeless charm of Ghent.

Use code Post10% to get a 10% discount at 1898thepost.com. Offer ends 30 December 2025.

Chase adventure in one of Canada’s most thrilling regions

( Saskewatchen )

Canada is renowned for its breathtaking natural beauty, vibrant cities and endless outdoor adventures.

Saskatchewan, one of Canada’s most scenic provinces, embodies this spirit like no other. With its golden prairies, vast forests, and over 100,000 lakes and waterways, it’s a paradise for adventure seekers, nature lovers and those eager to experience true Canadian culture.

For an authentic Western experience, stay at a working guest ranch and immerse yourself in cowboy culture — ride horseback across the prairies, swap stories around a crackling campfire, join a cattle drive, and enjoy farm-to-table dining under the stars.

Saskatchewan’s cities offer their own unique charm, blending culture, cuisine, and creativity. Saskatoon, a vibrant riverside city, is home to top-tier restaurants, craft breweries, and dynamic arts and music scenes. Regina, the provincial capital, is steeped in history and home to the iconic Royal Canadian Mounted Police Heritage Centre.

Ready to explore?

Ace the family holiday with exclusive hotels in Turkey

( Barut Hotels )

Planning a holiday with the little ones?

Barut Hotels across Turkey offer the perfect family getaway. Each hotel features special entertainment programmes for children, skill-building workshops and professional animation teams to keep them entertained when they’re not in the pool or enjoying the safe, supervised playgrounds.

While the kids are well looked after, you can relax in your comfortable room, enjoy entertainment and sports activities, or indulge in luxurious spa services.

Alternatively, take a refreshing dip in the pool and unwind in the sun. Barut Hotels also offer exquisite Mediterranean dining options, all made with fresh, locally sourced ingredients, with plenty of options for children too. It’s the ideal place to enjoy quality time together while also having moments of relaxation.

With locations in Antalya, Side and Didim, Barut Hotels, plan your stay today at baruthotels.com or call +90 444 96 00.

Take a break in Tyrol

( Hotel Der Lärchenhof )

At the foot of the Kitzbühel Alps, Der Lärchenhof straddles the line between rustic Tyrolean charm and five-star sophistication.

A destination for those who crave both Austrian adventure and indulgence, the 4,200sq-metre wellness oasis is the retreat’s beating heart, offering everything from aqua massages to panoramic saunas, while the outdoor La Viva pool holds you like a warm embrace, even in winter.

For skiers, the private slope and nearby world-class resorts like Kitzbühel and SkiWelt Wilder Kaiser-Brixental provide endless thrills. Non-skiers can explore winter hiking trails, try curling, or just bask in the serene majesty of the Alps.

Rooms range from rustic-chic chalets to elegant suites with balconies that frame postcard-perfect views. Dining here is equally thoughtful — seasonal ingredients alchemised into dishes that feel both comforting and upmarket.

Enjoy off-grid freedom with the perfect power companion

( Jackery )

Planning any adventures this year?

For independence on the road, the Jackery E2000 v2 is the power station you need. With an impressive 2040Wh capacity and 2200W output, it powers your appliances, camera gear and more — ideal for solo trips to remote locations.

Designed with innovative CTB structure technology, it’s compact, lightweight and easy to transport. Plus, it charges faster than ever with dual AC and solar options, reaching 80% in just 52 minutes with flash charging mode.

Multiple versatile ports ensure all your devices stay connected. Equipped with an LPF battery and certified for superior safety, the Jackery E2000 v2 lets you explore with peace of mind, making your independent adventures smoother, more efficient and more sustainable.

Discover Dubrovnik’s history and elegance

( Hilton Imperial Dubrovnik )

Step into history at Hilton Imperial Dubrovnik, where luxury and heritage meet.

Located just steps from Dubrovnik’s ancient walls, this iconic hotel has been an emblem of elegance since 1897. Blending Belle Époque charm with modern comforts, it offers a unique experience with panoramic views of the Adriatic Sea or the city’s renowned ramparts. Each room is a luxurious retreat, offering a peaceful sanctuary after a day of exploring.

Indulge in Mediterranean flavours at Imperial terrace, where locally sourced ingredients create exquisite dishes. Whether you’re sipping on signature cocktails at The Imperial or dining al fresco, every moment reflects Dubrovnik’s rich heritage. Ideal for both leisure and business, Hilton Imperial Dubrovnik offers a timeless stay in one of Europe’s most captivating destinations.

Experience timeless, authentic living in the Douro Valley

( Quinta da Côrte )

In the heart of the Douro Valley, Quinta da Côrte offers an unforgettable escape into the region’s rich winemaking heritage.

Surrounded by century-old vineyards, this boutique estate combines rustic charm with understated elegance, creating the perfect sanctuary for those seeking an authentic and refined experience. Guests can unwind in beautifully designed rooms, enjoy exclusive wine tastings and savour regional cuisine crafted from the finest local ingredients.

Whether strolling through the vineyards, watching a golden sunset by the infinity pool, or exploring the art of winemaking, every moment at Quinta da Côrte is infused with timeless beauty.

With warm hospitality and breathtaking landscapes, this hidden gem invites guests to slow down and truly connect with the essence of the Douro Valley.

To plan your getaway, visit way at quintadacorte.com or call +351 964 536 200.

Connect with Cuban culture on a multi-day guided tour

( Cuban Adventures )

Cuban Adventures offers immersive and authentic tours that showcase Cuba’s rich culture and stunning landscapes while prioritising positive social impact in local communities.

Forgo the crowded beach resorts and experience the true spirit of Cuba through its countryside, unique provinces and vibrant communities. Visit a farmer’s family to learn about growing Cuba’s famous tobacco and organic produce, or explore coastal Trinidad, a living museum known for antiques and handicrafts.

Journey to an eco-village to discover how innovative design can integrate with natural surroundings, stroll the wild beaches and cacao farms of Baracoa, or dance to traditional Cuban music in sultry Santiago.

All multi-day tours include accommodation in privately owned guesthouses with traditional Cuban breakfasts, transportation and a friendly and knowledgeable local guide to accompany your journey.

Get 10% off any multi-day tour with code SAVE10 at cubagrouptour.com – offer valid until 31 December 2025.

Rediscover the simple life on the pristine shores of northern Greece

( Areti Camping & Bungalows )

Areti Camping & Bungalows is located in one of the most unspoiled areas in Sithonia – the central peninsula out of the three that make up Chalkidiki in northern Greece.

It’s a family-owned property that’s been open for more than 50 years – a special place set among olive groves, eucalyptus and pine trees. Just steps away from two beautiful, secluded beaches, guests can dive into the azure waters of the Aegean.

Stay in one of eight newly built, contemporary-style bungalows. Or if you’d prefer to get back to basics, the wooden cottages have been built to suit guests who want to rediscover the beauty of the simple things in life.

Enjoy kayaking, tennis and volleyball games, or indulge in Mediterranean cuisine in the restaurant, visit nearby villages and take a boat trip to see the historic monasteries along the coast of nearby Mount Athos.

Experience luxury and striking interiors at a chic Mallorca hotel

( The Donna Portals )

The Donna Portals is a bold and artistic five-star luxury hotel on the stunning coast of Mallorca, Spain, designed by legendary Dutch interior designer Marcel Wanders.

With an unapologetic and unconventional approach to hospitality, this hotel is for the rulebreakers and tastemakers. Unwind in the wellness spa with signature massages and treatments or relax by the terrace pool with refreshing cocktails. Enjoy unparalleled service, from concierge-arranged yacht charters to personalised fitness sessions.

Indulge in bold dining experiences with a curated menu of Mediterranean flavours designed to please and excite. From its striking aesthetics to luxury offerings, The Donna Portals will transport you to a realm of tranquillity and beauty.

The Donna’s luxury stay experience includes a three-night stay and a complimentary spa treatment. Book now with code INDULGEATDONNA at thedonnaportals.com (subject to availability). Valid for stays until 1 September 2025. Offer code valid until 30 April 2025.

( Visit Lisboa )

Experience the best of everything Lisboa has to offer

Visiting Lisboa and need help planning your trip?

With 20 years’ experience promoting Lisboa tourism, Visitors & Convention Bureau has all the information you need to make the most of your time in the city.

Whether you’re into art, fashion, shopping, history, surf, or just want insider tips on the best attractions, Visit Lisboa offers a wealth of information to help you make the most of your visit to this stunning European capital, where the river meets the ocean.

Explore the city’s history through landmarks like the Baroque and murals or delve into the street art scene. Online routes offer inspiration, guiding you to points of interest. The Lisboa Card is a must-have, offering access to iconic monuments, museums, free public transport, and discounts on local services.

Discover hidden foodie spots for the best pastel de nata and local wines, plus find perfect Insta-worthy spots for unforgettable moments. Visit visitlisboa.com to start planning today.

