Soak Up The Sun: Six Must-Visit Hotels For A Winter Getaway

If the thought of dark wintery days in the UK makes you shiver, you’re not alone. Get your much-needed dose of vitamin D this winter by hopping on a plane to one of these long-haul holiday hotspots. Whether you’re looking for a paradiscal beach in Bali or rooftop infinity pool overlooking Miami, these hotels offer (almost) guaranteed sunshine along with luxury perks, like all-inclusive cocktails and muscle-soothing spa treatments.

There’s no need to fret over the booking process, either. British Airways Holidays makes the process stress-free by allowing you to organise direct flights, hotel and car hire, all in one go. Rest easy knowing that their trips are all ATOL protected, which means you’ll receive a full refund within a fortnight if British Airways Holidays can’t fulfil your booking. Additionally, there’s a 24-hour holiday helpline on hand if things do go pear-shaped while you’re abroad. All you need to do now is go swimsuit shopping.

Enjoy a wide range of activities and a dip in one of six pools at this five-star resort (IHG Hotels & Resorts)

Temperatures hover at a balmy 27°C year-round on the Indonesian island of Bali. With swaying palm trees and a powdery white beach lapped by the Indian Ocean, this five-star resort is primed for an idyllic winter escape with one of the best sunset views in Bali. Six swimming pools, five restaurants, a sophisticated spa and fitness centre – as well as onsite activities including yoga and tennis – mean you won’t need to leave the hotel. But if you do fancy venturing further afield, Uluwatu Temple is just 30-minutes away by taxi.

Book your winter sun holiday at ba.com/icbali

Head to downtown Miami for sunshine views from the rooftop bar (Derek Latta)

It’s easy to see why snowbirds head south to Florida in the winter. Soak up the sunshine at this downtown Miami hotel, complete with a showstopping 360-degree view of Biscayne Bay from the rooftop pool and bar. Salsa nights, live art demonstrations and a dog-friendly happy hour are among the daily activity offerings here. Beyond the hotel, Bayside Marketplace is just a few steps away, while South Beach is 10 minutes via ferry.

Book your winter sun holiday at ba.com/icmiami

Enjoy incredible views and stylish rooms at the Crowne Plaza Dubai Jumeirah Hotel (IHG Hotels & Resorts)

From the rooftop pool at this five-star hotel on Jumeirah Beach, you can see Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world. Inside, light airy rooms boast equally enviable views. Take the complimentary shuttle bus to the Dubai Mall and La Mer Beach. Finish your day with a session in the jacuzzi, Moroccan bath and sauna before dinner at the onsite pan-Asian restaurant, Ginger, which serves up rainbow sushi platters and arguably the best pad thai in the city.

Book your winter sun holiday at ba.com/cpdubai

Turn the romance up to 11 and enjoy views over Patong Beach at this boutique Phuket hotel (IHG Hotels & Resorts)

Pop the champagne in your tropical forest-inspired room with your other half at this five-star boutique hotel overlooking Patong Beach. Warm wood and dim lighting add to the intimate atmosphere. When you’re ready to leave your room, a rooftop saltwater infinity pool awaits; look out for the glass-bottom overhanging edge. For a taste of local culture, catch a Muay Thai boxing match at the nearby stadium.

Book your winter sun holiday at ba.com/indigophuket

Hit the waves for some watersports or tee off in style at this all-suite hotel (IHG Hotels & Resorts)

Grab your clubs and head next door to the North Sound Golf Club, the only 18 hole championship golf course in the Cayman Islands. If you’d rather not spend the morning teeing off, take advantage of the onsite watersports, swim in the crystalline Caribbean Sea, or lounge by the palm-flanked pool at this all-suite, oceanfront hotel. Alternatively, kick back in your spacious room (starting at 500 sqft, complete with a private patio) before sunset drinks at the Driftwood Bar & Grill.

Book your winter sun holiday at ba.com/holidayinngrandcayman

Keep the kids entertained while you sneak off for a spa at this all-inclusive resort in Jamaica (IHG Hotels & Resorts)

Travelling with kids? Book this all-inclusive, luxury resort in Jamaica’s upscale Montego Bay. Kids under 11 stay and eat for free, plus there’s a complimentary KidSpree Vacation Club with activities ranging from beach volleyball to mini-golf. While adult family travellers should book into the RoseHall Club for premium service, exclusive lounge access and more.

Book your winter sun holiday at ba.com/holidayinnmontegobay

With flexibility, safety and comfort as top priorities, it’s no wonder 92 per cent of customers say they would consider booking again with British Airways Holidays*. They are ATOL-protected (5985), with low deposits and a 24-hour holiday helpline. So, whether you’ll be basking on a beach, culture-hopping around the city or enjoying precious time with your family, let British Airways Holidays’ travel guides help you decide. Visit ba.com/holidays to book your trip.

T&Cs apply: Deposit balance due seven weeks in advance for long haul journeys and 28 days in advance for short haul breaks. Travel restrictions may apply. *From over 27,000 independent Reevoo reviews in the last 12 months – as at March 2022.