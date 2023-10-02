Indigenous culture, Francophone heritage, a slew of annual festivals and more than 2,000 museums – Canada is a dream for anyone passionate about culture and history, with every town, city and province offering its own unique story, shaped by its First Nations heritage.

We’ve scouted out some of the top spots to visit across the country if you’re looking to delve into its cultural scene, from First Nations attractions to Viking settlements and beyond.

Maritime history

L’Anse aux Meadows, Newfoundland and Labrador

Immerse yourself in Canada’s Viking past amid the timber-framed structures of L’Anse aux Meadows (Destination Canada)

Atlantic Canada (made up of Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island) is something of a treasure trove of history, and among the region’s most unmissable spots is the UNESCO-listed L’Anse aux Meadows – the only known site in North America to have been established by the Vikings (the first Europeans to reach The New World, when they came in the 11th century). Head here to explore its original timber-framed structures while trying your hand at various Viking activities – from weaving to axe-throwing – then step aboard a replica Viking ship and hear costumed actors tell tales from the Norse sagas.

Lunenburg, Nova Scotia

The UNESCO World Heritage town of Lunenburg is considered to be the best surviving planned British colonial town in North America (Destination Canada)

Fast-forward 700 years and learn about Canada’s colonial history at the historic town of Lunenburg . This UNESCO World Heritage town is considered to be the best surviving planned British colonial town in North America thanks to its well-preserved, original wooden buildings and colourful, 18th-century houses. Wander its atmospheric waterfront – lined with tall ships, craft shops, galleries and restaurants – and delve into its seafaring history at the Fisheries Museum of the Atlantic, before checking out Bluenose II, a replica of the famous racing schooner that was built here. Just over an hour’s drive east, in Halifax, you’ll find Pier 21. This is Canada’s national museum of immigration, and, significantly, is housed in Canada’s last remaining ocean immigration shed. Explore the permanent exhibitions that chart the massive contributions made by immigrants to Canada and transport visitors back in time, or book a 30-minute guided tour through the history of immigration in Canada before, during, and after Pier 21 was active.

Indigenous Experiences

Klahoose Wilderness Resort, British Columbia

In Desolation Sound you’ll find Klahoose Wilderness Resort, an Indigenous owned eco-resort specialising in wilderness adventures and transformational experiences (Destination Canada)

If you’re interested in learning about Canada’s indigenous cultures, you’ll find a number of sites to explore in BC, home to the second-largest indigenous population in Canada. And where better to start than Klahoose Wilderness Resort at Desolation Sound? This authentic off-the-grid, eco-resort is 100 per cent Indigenous owned and specialises in wilderness adventures and transformational experiences, from watching Grizzly bears fishing for salmon or kayaking beside a pod of porpoises, to forest hikes through ancient western red cedar groves. Clams, oysters, crab, spotted prawns, and other shellfish, as well as all five salmon species sustain the wildlife of Desolation Sound, and, as is indigenous tradition, also form the basis of menus for guests staying at the lodge. If you’re looking to connect to the First Peoples culture of the region, or hoping to go home with unforgettable memories of wildlife spotting, Klahoose Wilderness Resort is not an experience not to be missed.

Jasper, Alberta

Immerse yourself in nature and Indigenous history amid the stunning vistas of Jasper National Park (Johan Lolos)

Long recognised as a significant cultural crossroads for a range of Indigenous groups, Jasper and Jasper National Park are excellent places to get to grips with the Indigenous history of the region. Book a Fireside Chat with Warrior Women, where you’ll hear the stories of the land, experience intimate drumming and singing performances and have a hands-on experience with a local Indigenous Knowledge Keeper. Or head to the Jasper Yellowhead Museum and Archives, where the permanent Historical Gallery has exhibits on the Indigenous and Métis people of the area, the fur trade and later developments. This is an excellent window to the past that holds year-round heritage events and festivals for passing visitors to enjoy.

Festivals

Canada’s cultural scene wouldn’t be complete without its many fabulous festivals – here are some of the best.

Winterlude, Ottawa: Taking place on the first three weekends of February, this iconic, 45 year-old festival features live music performances, ice sculpture displays and a host of family-friendly activities, alongside skating on the frozen-over Rideau Canal Skateway (the world’s largest ice rink).

Calgary Stampede: This 10-day celebration of Canadian culture is an extravaganza not to be missed. Events range from cowboys and cowgirls testing their skills on bucking horses, bulls and steers in the rodeo, to musical performances highlighting the diversity of First Nations dancing, singing, and drumming. Come for the culture, stay for the music, food, amazing attractions and electric live shows.

National Indigenous Peoples Day: Marked annually on June 21,this country-wide event celebrates the history, heritage, resilience and diversity of First Nations, Inuit and Métis in Canada. Events held on the day offer a platform for local vendors, promote Indigenous owned businesses and feature various live performances depending where you are.

Adäka Cultural Festival, Whitehorse: If you’re keen to get more of a glimpse into First Nations culture, head to Whitehorse, capital of the Yukon, to catch this week-long festival in July. Expect First Nations performances, art exhibitions, culinary events and more, with interactive workshops ranging from carving to drumming.

Sasktel Saskatchewan Jazz Fest, Saskatoon: Swing by Saskatoon in June to catch the annual jazz festival, when more than 80,000 musicians and fans flock to the city to enjoy jazz, blues, hip-hop and other outdoor concerts across a slew of venues.

Audley Travel combines unparalleled local destination knowledge with bespoke experience curation to create unforgettable trips across Canada. To find out more and to start planning your Canadian adventure with Audley Travel, visit audleytravel.com/canada/find-your-canada