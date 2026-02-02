Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Voices
Where is Death in Paradise filmed? The Caribbean island behind the BBC show

Here are the real-life settings behind ‘Saint Marie’ island

Saint Marie island, though fictional in name, is a real-life slice of the Caribbean
Saint Marie island, though fictional in name, is a real-life slice of the Caribbean (CREDIT LINE:BBC / Red Planet Pictures / Lou Denim)

With perpetual sunshine, golden swathes and free-flowing bottles of “Etensel” beer, Death in Paradise injects a virtual dose of vitamin D into gloomy UK winters – and it’s bound to inspire your wanderlust.

Thankfully, the balmy backdrop of Saint Marie island, though fictional in name, is a real-life slice of the Caribbean open for holidaymakers to top up their tans, don some flippers and kick back with a cocktail on a serious winter sun getaway.

In 2025, Ralf Little passed the detective inspector baton to EastEnders star Don Gilet, who made his debut in the role alongside returning regulars Don Warrington and Shantol Jackson.

As series 15 of the crime comedy welcomes back DI Mervin Wilson, here are the filming locations behind over 100 episodes of the deadly British-French series.

EastEnders star Don Gilet took on the role of detective inspector on Saint Marie
EastEnders star Don Gilet took on the role of detective inspector on Saint Marie (BBC/Red Planet Pictures/Lou Denim)

Where is Death in Paradise filmed?

Since it first aired in 2011, the six islands of Guadeloupe – a French archipelago in the Lesser Antilles – have been the stage for the paradise filming destination of the hit BBC show.

Situated between Dominica and Antigua in the eastern Caribbean Sea, the dreamy scenery – terracotta roofs, traditional churches and a blanket of wafting palms you see on screen – are primarily filmed on butterfly-shaped Guadeloupe’s Basse-Terre island, specifically on its north west coast.

Basse-Terre and Terre-de-Haut set the scene for Death in Paradise
Basse-Terre and Terre-de-Haut set the scene for Death in Paradise (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

What filming locations can you visit?

Deshaies, a vibrant fishing village on Basse-Terre island, doubles as the show’s fictional seaside setting of St Honoré, with Death in Paradise location tours running in peak season for super fans looking to find more than just sun on Guadeloupe.

Scenes at Catherine Bordey’s – the barmaid-turned-mayor mother of OG detective Camille Bordey– beachfront bar and frequent haunt for the fictional crime team, though originally shot at Le Kaz restaurant further inland, are now filmed at Le Madras cajun and creole restaurant on Rue de La Vague Bleue promenade. Visit Catherine’s Bar yourself for a menu of fresh seafood and frosty daiquiris.

Visit Catherine’s Bar yourself for a menu of fresh seafood
Visit Catherine’s Bar yourself for a menu of fresh seafood (BBC / Red Planet Pictures / Lou Denim)

As for the show’s dramatic Honoré Police station and the centre of most episodes, the Presbytery attached to the church of St Peter and St Paul in Deshaies sets the scene.

Elsewhere the show’s legendary shack, now home to British detective DI Mervin Wilson, is constructed each season on Anse de la Perle Beach and The Langley Fort Royal Hotel, where the cast stays from December to May, has also invited the cameras in for a murder or two over the years.

How can I get there?

Deshaies doubles as the show’s fictional seaside setting of St Honoré
Deshaies doubles as the show’s fictional seaside setting of St Honoré (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

From the UK it takes two flights via Paris, France to get to Pointe-à-Pitre Airport, the main air hub in Guadeloupe. Air France return flights start from £658. From there it’s just a 50-minute drive to Deshaies to live out your Death in Paradise dreams – murder, betrayal and chaos excluded.

Where is Beyond Paradise filmed?

The Humphrey Goodman spin-off has aired three seasons
The Humphrey Goodman spin-off has aired three seasons (Red Planet Pictures/Joss Barratt)

BBC spin-off ‘Beyond Paradise’ follows the investigations of Kris Marshall’s DI Humphrey Goodman, and though seaside in location, the series is filmed on a far less exotic shore.

Beyond Paradise returned to the fictional Devonshire town of Shipton Abbott for season three with filming taking place in the Cornish fishing port town of Looe.

On-screen destinations include the Port Eliot Estate, Werrington Park and the Tamar Valley Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Where is Return to Paradise filmed?

Detective Inspector Mackenzie Clarke, an Australian copper who migrates to London, stars in the sun-drenched spin-off Return to Paradise.

Set in Australia, Anna Samson plays the leading lady with cameras rolling in ‘Dolphin Cove’ – destinations across Sydney and the Illawarra coastal region.

Death in Paradise series 15 airs on BBC One at 9pm on Fridays.

