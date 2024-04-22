Golden sands and calm, azure waters have made Costa Dorada a holiday hotspot for years but there’s so much more to the Catalonian destination than the gorgeous 50 miles of beaches. Get ready to wow kids and adults alike at one of Europe’s biggest theme parks, visit incredible Roman ruins, try out surfing along the coast, head into the hills for hiking and biking or relax and taste some traditional dishes and local regional wines. This is one beach break that guarantees something for everyone!

To help you find that perfect holiday fun this summer, travel experts Jet2holidays offer great value breaks in more than 50 amazing destinations, including five in Costa Dorada.

Jet2holidays flies to Costa Dorada from 10 UK airports via Reus Airport: Belfast, Birmingham, Bristol, East Midlands, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Leeds Bradford, Manchester, Newcastle and London Stansted. Flights from Liverpool will begin in May 2025, bringing the total to 11.

With just a £60pp deposit, 22kg baggage and transfers included, infants under two travelling for free and flexible monthly payments to help spread the cost of your well-deserved holiday, it’s never been easier to get that dreamy Mediterranean getaway booked.

Here’s our pick of some of the best things to do in Costa Dorada….

Get your adrenaline fix

Splash down in style PortAventura Theme Park, one of Costa Dorada’s biggest attractions ( Alamy )

If you like your holiday with a side helping of thrill seeking then head for endless rollercoaster fun at one of Costa Dorada’s biggest attractions PortAventura World , stop at one of the 21 restaurants to refuel before floating into The Caribe Aquatic Park onsite. Want more adrenaline? Then make a pitstop next door at Ferrari Land for driving experiences and even more rollercoasters. If you’re based in Vila-seca, La Pineda , the Aquopolis is a must for giant water slides or drive 45 minutes to Aqualeon for more splashing around. If open water is more your thing, make for the resort of Cambrils to jump aboard a speedy Ocean Fly catamaran.

Step inside the history books

Learn all about the life and works of world renowned designer and architect Antoni Gaudi through the interactive displays at the Gaudi Centre in Reus ( ©Costa Daurada )

You’re never too far from a site of cultural importance when you’re in Costa Dorada, with the area being home to a one-time Roman capital and the birthplace of the revered designer and architect Antoni Gaudi. Base yourself in Salou or Cap Salou and make the 15-minute journey to the town of Tarragona, or Roman city of Tarraco as it was known, which is now a UNESCO World Heritage Site owing to the huge amount of remains that have been excavated. Highlights include the Roman walls, Roman circus, amphitheatre and the Devil’s Bridge aqueduct. Not far away is Reus, the hometown of Gaudi. Follow the route that takes in the house where he was born, the church where he was baptised and finish at the Gaudi Centre exhibition.

Tap into traditional tastes

There are plenty of vineyard and winery tours around Costa Dorada, especially in the Priorat wine region ( @Costa Daurada )

No trip to the Costa Dorada is complete without trying the delicious local food and drink on offer. If you’re looking to splash out on fine dining that comes complete with a Michelin Star then you can head for contemporary cooking in Salou or choose between two restaurants in Cambrils offering traditional dishes and local fish and seafood. The town is also home to an array of tapas bars in the narrow cobbled streets of the old village quarter. Check out the picturesque Parc Samà, an open-air botanical garden co-designed by Gaudi, with more than 1,500 species of flora and fauna. There’s also a number of vineyard and winery tours around Costa Dorada, especially in the Priorat wine region where small family-run estates rub shoulders with renowned wine cellars and there are plenty of tastings to be enjoyed. Most of the beach destinations such as Vila-seca, La Pineda and Cap Salou have cute bars and eateries along their main strips with stunning sea views during the day.

Stay active and get sporty

There’s an abundance of nature reserves and hiking trails along the Costa Dorada, with something for every fitness level. If you’re after a more rugged landscape within a short drive then Torre d’en Dolça Park near Vila-seca, La Pineda is a great spot to explore. Head further inland for serious hills at the Parc Natural de la Serra Montsant, or for something closer to home, try the 9.5km long coastal path from Vila-seca, La Pineda to Salou . If you’re more about two wheels than two feet then Cambrils is your cycling paradise – choose from 45-minute coastal rides to seven-hour undulating loops, starting with the easy seven-mile Playa de l’Esquirol – Port de Salou loop. If you prefer to get your exercise in the water then try surfing or paddle boarding in Vila-seca, La Pineda or ask your hotel in Salou or Cap Salou about snorkelling and scuba diving trips.

Kick back on the sun lounger

If it’s some basking on the beach you’re after, you’ll be spoilt for choice with 26 Blue Flag beaches, like Vilafortuny beach in Cambrils ( @Costa Daurada )