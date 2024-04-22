The stunning beaches of the Costa Dorada are a gateway to some incredible pockets of history and culture, from Roman ruins so abundant that the town of Tarragona has been recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, to Reus, the birthplace of much cherished architect Antoni Gaudi.

To help you find that secret gem of a holiday this summer, travel experts Jet2holidays offer great value breaks in more than 50 amazing destinations, including six in the Costa Dorada: Salou, Cambrils, Cap Salou, Tarragona, Reus, and Vila-seca, La Pineda.

Here’s our pick of the top culture spots in the Costa Dorada….

Tarragona

Celebrate the tradition of the 'castells' with the locals at one of Tarragona’s cultural hotspots ( ©Manel Granell )

The capital of the Costa Dorada and once the Roman Capital of the Iberian Peninsula is just a 15-20 minute drive from Salou or Cap Salou and makes a wonderful day trip. ‘Tarraco’ as it was called by the Romans is a UNESCO World Heritage Site due to the dense concentration of ruins from the era, its city wall, the Roman circus and the amphitheatre, still in excellent condition. Head out of the city centre for the Devil’s Bridge aqueduct to see some spectacular Roman engineering and learn all about its history. More modern is the Gothic Catedral de Santa Tecla de Tarragona but the intricate architecture and design is equally worth visiting.

Vila-Seca, La Pineda

Steeped in ancient, medieval and modern history, Villa-Seca, La Pineda offers a well-marked walking route through its historic centre. Be sure to stop by the Castell de Vila-Seca (or the Vila-Seca Castle) to see a mix of architecture from bygone and contemporary eras due to its modernisation, with parts originating from Roman times. Other sites of interest include the 17th-century neo-classical Church of Sant Esteve, the 14th-century Portal of Sant Antoni and the Novecentista Winery which dates back to 1919. Look out for sculptures along the route too.

Reus

Casa Navas in Reus is one of the best examples of European Modernism, and makes for a fascinating tour ( ©ARP )

This is another great place for a day trip as it is just 9km away from Salou and not too much further if you’re staying in Cap Salou , Vila-seca, La Pineda or Cambrils . It is the birthplace of Antoni Gaudi, the architect of Barcelona’s most famous building the Sagrada Família – which is actually just a 90 minute train journey away. Follow the Gaudi Route to discover places from his childhood including where he was born and baptised, and end at the Gaudi Centre to learn more about his work. Reus is also home to many modernist-style buildings and the Modernisme Route will guide you through nearly 80 catalogued buildings, many of them designed by teachers of Gaudi. This modernism is captured perfectly in the grand Casa Navas, built between 1901 and 1908 by the architect Lluís Domènech i Montaner. Book a guided visit, which can be combined deliciously with a vermouth tasting on the terrace.

Salou

There’s more to Salou than its stunning stretches of golden sand and world class restaurants, it also has its fair share of culture and nature. Head towards Masía Catalan if you’re visiting between June and September to peruse 30 stalls of local crafts, from jewellery and sandals to candles and cartoons. For your history fix look no further than the Old Tower which dates back to the 1530s and is one of the oldest buildings in Salou, now housing the Museum of Contemporary Enamel Art. Check out the historical murals at Casa Bonet, which is an excellent example of modernist architecture and visit the Passeig de la Segregació for an unlikely exhibition of history in the form of breathtaking olive trees that are over 1,000 years old.

Cambrils

At the botanical garden of Parc Samà in Cambrils, wander through more than 1,500 species of flora and fauna ( ©Costa Daurada )