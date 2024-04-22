Seafood and cellars – where to wine and dine in Costa Dorada

The food of the Golden Coast is a celebration of the region’s landscape, whether it’s through the fresh vegetables at local markets in Vila-seca, La Pineda or in one of the legendary restaurants in Cambrils.

From the sea

Its proximity to 81km of coastline means Costa Dorada serves up some of the finest seafood in the Catalonia region ( @VisitSalou )

With a coastline stretching for 81km and covering some 60 golden sand beaches, Costa Dorada cuisine leans heavily on its natural, ocean-based larder. Popular dishes like suquet (a fish-based stew), arròs caldós (a soupy rice) and octopus cooked with potatoes feature on many menus. The coastal resort town of Salou is particularly known for its seafood paellas. Restaurants and tapas bars stretch along the coasts of places like Cambrils and Vila-seca, La Pineda, ranging from the small and simple to Michelin dining restaurants. Meanwhile in the port city of Tarragona, venture to the fishing neighbourhood of El Serrallo to tuck into some of the freshest seafood – it’s right next to one of the biggest seaports in the Mediterranean.

From the mountains

Vast mountain ranges and lush forests also make up the landscape of Costa Dorada. And it’s from here that the area’s cuisine gets its agricultural influences. Wild boar is considered a particular delicacy, whether smoked, fried or roasted. The region’s mountainous towns typically serve up more hearty dishes, like olla barrejada (a meat and vegetable stew), rabbit with rice, pig’s trotters with snails and partridge casserole. But it’s also from the rolling hills that Costa Dorada gets its abundance of olive oil. The Tarragona region of Baix Camp produces some of the most renowned olive oil, with the area dominated by olive trees and cooperatives where visitors can taste the local produce.

“Mar i muntanya”

Typical of Catalan cuisine is mixing ingredients from the sea and mountain (mar i muntanya) to make complementary contrasts. There’s a whole range of combinations that you can expect to find, where this Mediterranean destination really leans into its varied terrain and landscape to produce local dishes. The tradition began when farmers and fishermen would swap produce to vary their diets. Chefs still use these original recipes as inspiration, serving up fusions like chicken with lobster, pig’s trotters with prawns, crab with snails and meatballs with cuttlefish. One of the key places in Costa Dorada where this fusion can be enjoyed is Cambrils, a fishing port and agricultural town. It has around 200 places to eat and is known as the gastronomic hub of the region.

Wine

Explore the sundrenched vineyards and wineries that roll through Costa Dorada’s five principal winemaking regions ( Alamy )

Costa Dorada has a long tradition of winemaking, with vineyards, wineries and cooperatives rolling throughout the internal landscape. The wine scene here is still thriving with the sun-soaked vineyards creating some of Spain’s best wine produce. The territory has five winemaking regions (Priorat, Montsant, Conca de Barberà, Tarragona and Penedès), with red, white, rosé and dessert wines – but the area is particularly known for its varieties of white wine and cava. Take in some of the region’s wines on a dedicated wine tour, a cycling route, tasting course, festival or walk. Or head to a local wine cellar or tapas bar to pair with delectable local dishes.