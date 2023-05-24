Step back in time

Thanks to its strategic position right by the Adriatic, near the Krka river, the Venetians – who used to rule the region – ensured that the pretty, terracotta-roofed town of Sibenik was well protected. There are several impressive fortresses; one of them, St Nicholas, located on its own islet, even has UNESCO heritage status.

You can also visit the fortresses of St Michael, St John, and Barone, constructed at different stages through Croatia’s multi-layered history. Don’t miss Sibenik’s other UNESCO heritage site, the magnificent, stone-built Cathedral of St James. Inland is another fortress , located near Dinara, the tallest mountain in Croatia. Dating from the 9th century, it rears impressively over the historic town of Knin.

Elsewhere, you’ll find the archaeological site of Burnum, which was used as a Roman military camp, while Bribirska Glavica is known as Croatia’s ‘Troy’, a settlement which goes back to prehistoric times.

Beside the sea

With miles of beautiful coastline fronting onto the Adriatic, water babies won’t be short of opportunities. If beach time is your bag, make a beeline for the buzzy resort of Vodice ; there are several lovely stretches of sand to choose from, including lively Srima, Plava plaža (also known as the ‘blue beach’ due to the colour of the water), quieter Vicevica, and popular Male Vrulje.

Prefer being underwater? There are some fascinating diving opportunities around the tiny island of Krapanj , near the village of Brodarica; once the world’s largest exporter of natural sponges, today you can dive for your own, or try apnoea diving, also known as free-diving (where you hold your breath for as long as possible).

Don’t miss the chance to sail around Bilice; a charming small town set by shimmering, emerald Lake Prukljan, where the river Krka ‘kisses the sea’, you can follow its nearby canals and waterways down past St Nicholas Fortress, along the magnificent St Anthony’s Channel, through Šibenik Bay into the Adriatic.

At one with nature

Šibenik-Knin is blessed with some spectacular scenery, just begging to be explored at length. The undeniable highlight is Krka National Park , unfurling over 42 square miles around the Krka river. It’s home to cascading waterfalls (the biggest and most impressive is Skradinski Buk) which create crystalline jade pools you can jump into, plateaus of limestone terraces, two ancient monasteries – one on its own tiny islet – and dozens of hiking trails which meander through the lush green terrain.

Offering stiff competition is Rogoznica , a coastal resort which offers the ‘Blue Path’, a bike path which winds through beautiful countryside. Here you’ll also find Zmajevo Oko, a breathtaking, seemingly fathomless lake, where legend has it that couples who bathe here remain faithful until the end of their lives – will you take the plunge?

For the more adventurous, the 170m-deep gorge of Čikola canyon offers exciting-slash-terrifying pursuits including zip-lining, canyoning, and free climbing.

Krka National Park ((CTB / TZ Šibenik Knin))

Island life

With over 200 islands in the region, there’s plenty to entice visitors. The area around Murter is home to the Kornati archipelago; around 89 of those islets, reefs and crags form the region’s second National Park, Kornati, which you can explore by boat, kayak, by swimming, or even from the air. Look out for soaring cliffs, ancient ruins, and possibly even dolphins.

Closer to Sibenik, the island of Zlarin is known for its striking red coral, while quiet Privć is still home to fishermen and farmers. Beyond Zlarin are Žirje and Kaprije, where time stands still and unspoiled beaches await. It goes without saying that you’ll be able to find the freshest seafood on most of these islands; find a harbourside taverna, order a plate of mussels, fish stew or an octopus salad, and watch the boats go by.

Culture vultures

You’ll find culture aplenty here too; check out the Knin Museum, which encompasses the Knin Fortress and also the Museum of Croatian Archeological Monuments. On display are a wide range of historical artefacts spanning the prehistoric area to the 20th century, from fossils to furniture, architectural fragments to folk costumes and handicrafts. Back in Sibenik, those imposing fortresses have more to offer than just a symbol of the region’s past power; St Michael, St John and Barone double as stage settings for a range of concerts, theatre perfomances and events during the summer months, blending past and present in perfect harmony.

Knin Fortress ((CTB/Ivo Biocina))

Learn more about the alluring Croatian region of Šibenik-Knin and start building an itinerary for your own visit here