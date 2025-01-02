Sun-soaked coasts and calming culture: Croatia is just a booking away

Croatia’s allure lies in its seamless blend of natural beauty, rich heritage, and the shimmering Adriatic Sea, which frames its expansive coastline. For centuries, it has captured the imaginations of travellers in search of slow adventure; that sweet spot between excitement, discovery and relaxation.

Whether you envision yourself basking in the sun on immaculate beaches, meandering through cobblestone streets of ancient towns, or sailing on translucent waters, Croatia invites you to embrace the art of slow travel. Here, every season offers something unique to discover, and by booking ahead, you can check off the admin and get on with the important business of excitedly planning your trip.

Every season offers something new and exciting for slow adventurers in Croatia ( Mala Kolombarica, Cape Kamenjak, Photo: Brotherside )

Ancient Roots

Croatia’s rich history stretches back to the 6th Century in a story that unfolds enticingly as you explore its traditions, architecture, and food. Wander along the medieval walls of Dubrovnik Old City – a UNESCO World Heritage Site otherwise known as the “Pearl of the Adriatic” – and be transported back to when Dubrovnik was a powerful maritime city.

In summer, Dubrovnik becomes a vibrant open-air stage for its annual Summer Festival, where theatre, music, and dance performances are set against the city’s grand backdrop. Early booking ensures you’ll have a seat at this unmissable spectacle.

Stroll down Dubrovnik’s iconic limestone-paved Stradun, the divider of the Old Town, which connects the Pile Gate to the Old Town’s port. From here, hop on a scenic ferry to Croatia’s other cultural jewel, Split, which is home to the Diocletian Palace, built by the Roman emperor Diocletian in the 3rd Century AD. Just a quick walk away stands the Pula Arena, one of the world’s best preserved Roman amphitheatres, which plays host to some of the world’s greatest musicians.

Culinary Culture

Croatia’s cities may be steeped in fascinating history, but its culinary culture is no less compelling. Take advantage of the sea being on your doorstep by savouring fresh seafood cooked using the traditional Buzara cooking technique of a sauce infused with garlic, wine and tomatoes; or taste Crni rižot (“black risotto”), with squid ink providing a distinctive flavour and colouring.

Venture beyond the cities and you’ll discover landscapes that match the country’s cultural charm. On the Pelješac peninsula, one of Croatia’s most renowned wine regions, rolling hills dotted with vineyards produce some of Croatia’s finest wines. Take your time sipping Plavac Mali, a robust red with notes of cherries, spices, and pepper, as you gaze out over panoramic Adriatic views.

Nearby, on the southern tip of the peninsula, you’ll find the quaint village of Ston which is known for being home to the oldest salt pans in Europe. Amble through the 4,000 year-old salt fields as you watch traditional methods used for salt cultivation, a process which occurs all-year round.

Croatia’s culinary journey continues on the Istrian Peninsula in Vodnjan, where November’s Olive Oil Festival celebrates one of the country’s prized exports. Here, fresh-pressed olive oils showcase the perfect balance of tradition and flavour.

Natural Treasures

Inland, the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Plitvice Lakes National Park is an absolute must. Plunge into one of the 16 turquoise lakes, take a leisurely hike up cascading waterfalls, and mindfully explore the layered forests and meadows that change colour and character with each passing season.

Chase the sunset on a scenic cycle in Šibenik ( Photo: Julien Duval )

Along the Dalmatian shore, untouched beaches, private bays, and over a thousand islands await. Take time to explore secluded coves, relax on pristine beaches, or soak up the charm of the many towns that dot the coastline. In these towns and villages you’re likely to experience klapa singing, a hauntingly beautiful form of traditional a cappella singing that reflects the region’s strong community. It’s often performed at local festivals celebrating Dalmatia’s music, harvests and heritage.

Embrace these slow rhythms, indulge in Croatian cuisine, and allow yourself to be totally captivated by a country blessed by an abundance of natural and cultural treasures.

Croatia is just a booking away!