Are you cruise curious? Today’s voyages are rewriting the rulebooks
World of Cruising TV returns this autumn to showcase a new golden age of travel, where fine dining, immersive entertainment and spectacular destinations set the course for unforgettable adventures
In today’s travel market cruising reigns supreme. All across the world, savvy travellers have woken up to the fact that the old cliches no longer apply and upscale imaginative cruising is fast emerging as one of the key travel trends of the decade, rivalling land-based holidays in almost every respect.
On today’s ships, families are booking cabins in their droves, drawn to the often incredible offerings for children from pre-schoolers through to teens; young couples are taking advantage of the increasingly sophisticated onboard cultural offerings, and there are even hipster cruises enticing the young with tattoo parlours, vinyl stores and craft beers.
For an in-depth look at this new era of cruising watch World of Cruising TV, the third series of which airs this September and October across Freeview, Virgin and Sky on channels including; ITV Quiz, True Crime and 5Star. As well as running competitions with cruise holidays as prizes and showcasing great itineraries and exclusive TV offers, the show sees host Dean Wilson talk to top travel experts of the sofa, including the Independent’s own Simon Calder, who offers his usual array of fascinating insights. Mitchelin-starred chef and sommelier Marc Fosh appears in the kitchen, cooking up dishes guests can expect to discover onboard, to show viewers how cruise dining now rivals the world’s best restaurants.
Fine dining at sea
Because, make no mistake about it, there truly has been a food revolution at sea. On today’s most progressive lines, you’ll find Michelin-starred chef-curated menus and specialty restaurants offering high-end regional cuisine. Take, for example, Norwegian operator Havila Voyages, whose onboard fine-dining restaurant Hildring, sources incredible ingredients from local producers all over Norway – lamb from Dovrefjell and king crab from Varanger – to create its signature tasting menu. Other operators offer incredible variety, like Marella Cruises, which on its Marella Discovery has an astonishing range of specialist outlets from a surf & turf steakhouse to a sushi bars well as a brand-new gastropub called Picadilly’s, which offers British classics with a twist.
In terms of itineraries , there’s also been a sea change in quality. Contemporary cruise operators have seen the value in specialisation with operators like Riviera Travel offering trips like their The Blue Danube River Cruise, which features a guided tour of Dürnstein and a visit to Benedictine Melk Abbey.
Entertainment reimagined
Across the different operators there is a huge range of options with feelgood shows and Broadway hits on some lines, floating EDM music festivals on others. But these days, there are also subtler, more cultured options. Atlas Ocean Voyages operates three expedition-style yachts, all of which host fewer than 200 guests guaranteeing an intimate atmosphere. As you travel from one fascinating destination to another on their ships, you can attend enriching lectures on the sites you’re visiting delivered by experts in their field from museum curators to Fellows of the Geological Society of London.
The ships themselves are constantly evolving. In our side bar, we look at two of the standout launches of 2025 – Princess Cruises’ Star Princess and Virgin Voyages’ Brilliant Lady – both of which offer incredible levels of onboard luxury on proper bucket list itineraries.
Across the operators, options range from long lazy sails through the sun-kissed Caribbean and European river cruises rich in history, to thrilling adventures on the edge of the Arctic Circle. The only question now is: where will you go?
