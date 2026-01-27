New year, new cruise: Discover luxe land-and-sea getaways for an elevated escape

The people who say there isn’t a holiday that ticks every box, are the same people who’ve never been on a cruise. If your dream escape is one that offers culture and adventure with a sea view and world-class cuisine, comedy nights, and buzzing nightlife with a side of wellness, it’s time to get on board with Virgin Voyages.

On-trend travel

From destination hopping to onboard entertainment, there’s a lot to love about cruising ( Virgin Voyages )

Cruising has become one of the most stylish and luxurious ways to travel, with more people than ever jumping on board the trend – in particular younger travellers. It’s not hard to see why there’s an increase in popularity: what’s not to love about waking to fresh destinations and on-land experiences, or being entertained onboard against the lulling backdrop of an ocean. There’s also a range of itineraries to suit every taste; whether you’re a beach lover, city explorer or history boffin.

Every Virgin Voyages cruise is adult-only, and with the brand offering over 150 cruise destinations, you’ll be spoilt for choice, no matter whether you’re looking to enjoy a sunshine escape to the Caribbean, sail through the history-steeped Mediterranean, or find adventure across North America.

Get ready to set sale

Virgin Voyages incredible ‘Second Sailor’ offer makes luxe cruising affordable ( Virgin Voyages )

All of this sounds idyllic enough, but there’s more cheer to be had. For a limited-time, Virgin Voyages is offering 80 per cent off the second Sailor on all voyages including their 2026 and newly-announced 2027 itineraries – meaning your plus one’s trip will cost you just a tiny portion of the full price. And to make things even sweeter, the limited time offer includes up to $400* in free drinks – that definitely calls for a cheers!

The special offer covers all travel dates up to Nov 4, 2027, so choose to sail immediately and enter the well-being season in serenity with spa-focused programming and wellness workshops on board, or treat loved ones to a specially curated, always adult-only, Valentine’s or Mother’s Day voyage – at a fraction of the usual cost. Foodies will love the Eat & Drink Voyages, while adventure seekers will be obsessed with Virgin Voyages new 10-night Alaska Awe from Vancouver to Seattle cruise – part of the new ‘Brilliant Lady’ ship’s inaugural season.

A taste of luxury

Onboard you can indulge at a range of bars and eateries for a true foodventure ( Virgin Voyages )

Virgin Voyages has three other impressive Lady Ships: Scarlet Lady, Valiant Lady and Resilient Lady, which, along with Brilliant Lady, have an incredible onboard offering, with each ship showcasing its distinct personality through its thoughtful decor and entertainment offerings. Each ship is packed with such an abundance of amenities, activities and entertainment, your only struggle will be getting around to doing everything.

Virgin Voyages’ ‘Always Included Luxury’ means that WiFi, fitness classes, and all entertainment and shows are included in the price you’ve paid. It also covers all dining options, water and hot and soft drinks. And when it comes to cuisine, you’ll find no buffets or big dining halls here. Instead, choose from over 20 eateries which serve menus curated by Michelin-starred chefs, as well as an incredible food market. Dine at the vibrant Pink Agave for Mexican, at Extra Virgin for tasty Italian fare, at Gunbae’s for lively Korean BBQ and don’t miss the tasting menus at The Test Kitchen for a really luxurious treat.

And the high quality continues when it’s time to rest your head. Every Virgin Voyages sleeping quarters is fitted with super comfortable beds, rain shower, large flat-screen HDTV, mood lighting and access to the free onboard WiFi. Cabin interiors are inspired by a super-yacht aesthetic, while luxury suites step up the grandeur with champagne tables, sun loungers, and in-room bars, complemented by handwoven terrace hammocks featured throughout Sea Terrace cabins.

Late nights and Redemption

Enjoy wellness with a difference via a yoga class on deck ( Virgin Voyages )

One of the best things about a kid-free cruise is you can stay out as late as you like, which is exactly what you’ll want to do when you see the plethora – and quality – of entertainment onboard a Virgin Voyages cruise. Whether you see yourself as a cultured theatre-goer, comedy lover or gifted mover on the dance floor, you won’t be disappointed because the huge variety of shows and entertainment on board has been developed by world-class directors, choreographers, and artists. Enjoy everything from karaoke and a flutter at the casino and arcades to themed parties, live bands and game shows. Each ship has a different entertainment programme, so even if you’re a Virgin Voyages regular, you’ll see something new every time.

There’s just as much to discover when it comes to wellness and workouts – sign up for classes such as HIIT, yoga, weight training, boxing, guided meditation and more. For runners and walkers, head to the top of the ship for the halo-shaped 255-metre red track. To wind down, book into the award-winning Redemption Spa for a wide-range or restorative treatments, or head to the thermal suite to choose from relaxation in the mud room, salt room, sauna, steam room, hot and cold plunge pools or on the heated marble hammam benches. Feeling good but wanting to look good too? Manicures, pedicures, nail art, IV therapy, Botox and fillers are also available on board.

On-land excursions that are a Shore Thing

Virgin Voyages ‘Shore Thing’ trips will immerse you in diverse locales ( Virgin Voyages )

If you can tear yourself away from the award-winning ships, head out to explore port cities and further afield in your own capacity or sign up for one of the Virgin Voyages ‘Shore Things’ excursions, which are carefully curated with local partners for an authentic experience. The exciting escapades are wide ranging, from biking across the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco and vineyard visits in Corfu to Game of Thrones tours in Dubrovnik and drinking cocktails at the iconic Beach Club at Bimini in the Bahamas.

Virgin Voyages’ stylish and modern approach to cruising – offering a luxury, adult-free experience which has Sailors returning time after time – has been key in retaining the accolade of Travel + Leisure ® World’s Best #1 Mega Ship for three years in a row. There’s never been a better time to book your cruise.

Find out more and book your Virgin Voyages cruise here

*Free Drink Credits per cabin: