Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Cruise itineraries can vary from a short, week-long sojourn to a 100-day epic. Some people even commit to living out their retirement on a ship, moving from port to port for the rest of their days.

While most don’t opt for such an extreme amount of time, the ideal length of a cruise – according to a recent survey – is longer than most typical getaways.

Research among regular passengers by online travel agent cruise.co.uk found that 47 per cent of people describe one to two months as the ideal duration to be at sea, with 22 per cent preferring three to four months.

The survey, of almost 800 passengers, also found that many had changed their perception of a cruise once experiencing a sailing.

The majority, 86.3 per cent, said they had initially thought cruises were for older people until they went on one.

However, 13.7 per cent said they still thought cruising was for old people even after a voyage.

The analysis also looked at demand for world cruises and found that for almost half of respondents, the overall cost of a world cruise was the most influential consideration when making a booking, followed by the destinations and itinerary.

Additionally, 58 per cent chose “all-inclusive pricing and packages’ when asked what would increase the appeal of a world cruise. Some 13 per cent look for exclusive excursions and cultural experiences, and 12 per cent prefer smaller, more intimate ships.

Tony Andrews, managing director of cruise.co.uk, said: “Travellers are seeking unforgettable experiences at sea without compromising on financial peace of mind.

“It’s clear that today’s guests want both adventure and assurance that every pound spent delivers outstanding value.”

Several cruise lines, such as MSC Cruises and Cunard, offer world voyages. Guests can often either pay for the whole journey or elect to join for a shorter leg.

P&O Cruises also recently launched its longest-ever world cruise, a 124-night trip aboard Arcadia, embarking in 2028. Prices start from £11,999 per person.

The longest world cruise, a 274-night journey with Royal Caribbean, began in September 2024.

Read more: The best cruise ships you must travel on in your lifetime