Cruises can offer a hassle-free route to bucket-list adventures, while simplifying the process of holiday planning.

The outdated perception of cruises as overcrowded, overly structured, or exclusively for older generations is rapidly fading.

Mike Graham, known as Mr Cruise on TikTok and an expert for Destination2, is on a mission to demonstrate the outstanding value and broad appeal of cruising for all ages.

“The cruise lines have done a great job over the last 20 years of introducing more new-to-cruise customers than ever before. We have definitely seen a trend of more multi-generational families on cruises, especially since Covid,” says Graham.

“Adults-only cruises are also very popular, offering a more relaxed vibe which appeals to young couples.”

Many cruise holiday packages include meals, flights and top-tier entertainment – potentially ticking off every item on your 2026 holiday wish list.

“Cruises are offering a lot more facilities now. For example, if you’re a family they’ve got all the aqua parks and kids clubs, and if you’re an adult there’s theatre, live music, comedians and all sorts of different dining experiences,” says Graham. “In addition, the cruise lines are docking more and more in the evenings now, so passengers are able to get off and see these beautiful destinations in the evenings.”

Social media is also playing a key role in generating a buzz around cruise holidays, with influencers flaunting cruise content on Instagram and viral videos showcasing jaw-dropping deals.

“There’s so many influencers on social media now showcasing what is on offer onboard, sharing images of the different destinations they are going to and giving their followers top travel trips about their favourite restaurants, which is really brilliant for the cruise industry,” says Graham.

Whether you’re a seasoned cruiser or simply curious to set sail for the first time, here are some 2026 cruise options to suit every budget and travel style…

Best budget cruises

Weekend Getaway Cruise to Paris, Royal Caribbean

open image in gallery The ship docks in Paris from 7am to 9pm on the Saturday ( PA )

Ship: Liberty of the Seas, Royal Caribbean

Departure date: 29 May or 12 June 2026

Duration: Two nights

Price: From £349 per person (based on two sharing a room). Included in the price are standard beverages, buffet food and snacks. Upgrade for dining at speciality restaurants and cocktails.

If you’re after an affordable, short cruise, Royal Caribbean offers a weekend getaway to Paris departing from Southampton. This two-night cruise aboard Liberty of the Seas is perfect for first-timers, offering a comfortable and hassle-free way to experience the French capital with no stressful airport queues involved.

The ship docks in Paris from 7am to 9pm on the Saturday, giving you a full day to explore the city’s iconic landmarks, admire its stunning architecture, and indulge in local treats – whether that’s a classic croissant, daring escargot, or a delicious macaron. Book now.

Barcelona & Mediterranean Medley, Destination2 Cruise

open image in gallery MSC World Europa is setting off for a winter Barcelona trip in the new year ( PA )

Ship: MSC World Europa

Departure date: 29 January 2026

Duration: Seven nights

Price: From £566 per person (based on two sharing a room) full board.

When it comes to package holidays, this bargain Barcelona and Mediterranean Medley cruise has everything you need for a seamless, stress-free escape. It includes return flights and a pre-cruise hotel stay in Barcelona – giving you time to soak up the city’s iconic architecture, lively culture, and unforgettable energy before setting sail.

If ticking off multiple European gems is on your 2026 wishlist, this itinerary is a dream. You’ll visit Marseille, Genoa, Civitavecchia (Rome), Messina, and the stunning capital of Malta, Valletta. Plus, with a January departure, you’ll avoid the peak-season crowds and enjoy these incredible destinations at a more relaxed pace.

Ship lovers will also be thrilled as the MSC World Europa is one of the newest and most innovative ships at sea. It boasts cutting-edge sustainability features, a wide variety of dining options, and entertainment and leisure spaces. Book now.

Mid-range cruises

Best of Greece cruise, Destination2 Cruise

open image in gallery Brilliance of the Seas tours Greece next year

Ship: Brilliance of the Seas, Royal Caribbean

Departure date: 30 August 2026

Duration: Seven nights

Price: From £831 per person (based on two sharing a room) full board.

If you are dreaming of a week of authentic gyros and tzatziki accompanied by some stunning views, this summertime Best of Greece trip might be one for you.

This package includes flights and a one-night pre-cruise hotel stay before the ship departs from Piraeus, a port city within the Athens urban area, so make sure you find some time to marvel at the breathtaking Acropolis before the cruise commences.

Expect a week of memorable Greek adventures in with stop overs at stunning destinations such as Mykonos, Kusadasi, Santorini, Crete, Katakolon before ending in Civitavecchia, Rome. Book now.

Eastern Caribbean & Perfect Day, Royal Caribbean

open image in gallery Why not explore the Caribbean on a cruise ship? ( PA )

Ship: Star of Seas, Royal Caribbean

Departure date: 8 February 2026

Duration: Seven nights

Price: From £1,289 per person (based on two sharing a room). Included in the price: Standard beverages, buffet food and snacks. Upgrade for speciality restaurants, speciality drinks and wifi.

Searching for a holiday that will keep energetic kids entertained from sunrise to sunset? This action-packed cruise might be just the ticket.

Start your adventure in Orlando, where you can explore everything from its world-famous theme parks and thrilling rollercoasters to surf beaches and lush golf courses – before setting sail at 4:30pm.

The first stop is Perfect Day at CocoCay – Royal Caribbean’s exclusive, award-winning private island in The Bahamas and every child’s dream. Bursting with water parks, beach clubs, entertainment and dining options, it’s a tropical playground designed to keep the whole family in full holiday mode.

The journey continues with visits to postcard-perfect Caribbean gems like Charlotte Amalie (St. Thomas) and Philipsburg (St. Maarten), before returning to Orlando refreshed and sun-kissed. Book now.

Best luxury cruises

Hops & Heritage: Cruising Through Centuries of Brewing Craftsmanship, Riverside Luxury Cruises

open image in gallery A Riverside luxury cruise sails past Rheinfels Castle in Germany ( PA )

Ship: Riverside Debussy, Riverside Cruises

Departure date: 29 July 2026

Duration: Seven nights

Price: From £3,094 per person (including for solo occupancy) full board.

If you consider yourself a beer enthusiast – or want to surprise a fellow lager lover with a unique birthday gift – why not mark International Beer Day (7 August 2026) with a cruise all about your favourite booze.

This eight-day river cruise offers a flavour-packed journey through Switzerland, France, Germany and the Netherlands, exploring the rich history, cultural traditions, and future of beer brewing across Europe.

Along the way, you’ll visit a lineup of iconic cities including Basel, Strasbourg, Speyer, Mannheim, Rüdesheim, Cologne, Arnhem, and Amsterdam – and sample a pint (or three) in some of Europe’s most legendary beer regions. Book now.

An Enriching Journey Through Colombia, Travel Counsellors

open image in gallery Colombia is another fantastic destination to explore by cruise ( PA )

Ship: AmaMagdalena, AmaWaterways

Departure date: 5 September 2026

Duration: Seven nights

Price: From £4,389 per person (based on two sharing a room) full board.

Cruises offer a unique way to explore corners of the world you might never have imagined visiting – and this unforgettable journey showcases the vibrant, rich culture of Colombia like never before.

The adventure begins in Barranquilla, where AmaWaterways guests are treated to a private celebration inspired by the city’s iconic carnival. Expect an explosion of colour, rhythm and energy with traditional drummers, dancers, and dazzling costumes.

From there, the journey continues through special destinations including Sitio Nuevo, Magangué, Unesco World Heritage Site Mompox, Mahates and Cartagena. Along the way, guests can admire the marvellous river landscapes, enjoy authentic cultural encounters, and experience the warmth and spirit that make Colombia so captivating. Book now.

