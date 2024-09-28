Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Autumn cruises can be a fantastic way to prolong summer, secure a great-value deal, and explore places off-season. They also promise an exciting adventure for little ones, too, whether it’s making the most of a ship’s amenities on sea days (hello, kids’ clubs) or hopping off-shore to explore new destinations.

And with the average age of a cruise passenger estimated to now be 47, it’s no surprise many families are choosing to book a cruise during the school holidays. A cruise allows you to see a plethora of places without the need to unpack more than once, plus boarding a cruise often means you can forgo busy aiports.

Whether you fancy sailing along California’s Golden Coast this half term, swimming in the azure waters of the Caribbean, or embarking on a Halloween-themed cruise in the Bahamas, we’ve rounded up some of the best family-friendly deals for you to snap up in time for the upcoming October break.

MSC Cruises: Northern Europe

Hamburg – Rotterdam – Zeebrugge – Le Havre – Southampton – Hamburg

open image in gallery A glimpse at the family-friendly activities aboard MSC Preziosa ( MSC Cruises )

Whether it’s Hamburg’s scenic Planten un Blomen botanical gardens and their nightly dancing fountains, Rotterdam’s fun-packed Maritime Museum, or hunting for the best Belgian chocolate in Zeebrugge, children (and adults) will love this seven-night exploration of Northern Europe. You’ll find plenty to entertain you – and them – on board MSC Preziosa, from West End-style shows to three pools (one undercover) and a splash park. There are also five free kids’ clubs on board, open from 9am to 11pm, so you can make the most of the facilities, or some much-needed downtime.

Departs Hamburg 27 October 2024. From £749 per person for an interior cabin; flights not included.

Royal Caribbean: Bahamas & Perfect Day

Fort Lauderdale – Nassau – Perfect Day at CocoCay – Fort Lauderdale

open image in gallery Adrenaline junkies can get their fix on Liberty of the Seas ( Royal Caribbean )

A favourite with families, Royal Caribbean’s Liberty of the Seas offers everything from a mini golf green, impressive water slides, surf simulator, ice-skating rink and a rock climbing wall. If you’re looking for some downtime during this four-night Caribbean cruise – or to pass a relaxing few hours in the tranquil adults-only Solarium – Royal Caribbean’s kids’ club caters for ages three to 11. Off-shore, kids can make the most of soft, sandy beaches and coral reef snorkelling in Nassau, as well as Royal Caribbean’s private island destiation, Perfect Day at CocoCay, which offers a waterpark, unmissable views from a helium balloon, and a zip line. Be sure to look out for Royal Caribbean’s Kids Sail Free and Kids Sail for Less deals.

Departs Fort Lauderdale 28 October 2024. From £263 per person for an interior statetoom; flights not included.

P&O: Canary Islands Fly-Cruise

Tenerife – Madeira - La Palma – Fuerteventura – Tenerife

open image in gallery Catch a movie on Azura’s open-air deck ( Christopher Ison )

For a half term with a difference, fly to Tenerife to kick off a seven-night Canary Islands cruise aboard P&O’s Azura. Tempting off-shore activities include whale-watching excursions and cable car trips to scenic Mount Teide in Tenerife, a visit to Ilha das Aves –a mini zoo home to 300 birds – in Madeira, and swimming in the turquoise seas of Fuerteventura. The two sea days are guaranteed to be fun-packed too with on-board amenities including an open-air cinema, children’s club and night nursery, four swimming pools and six whirlpool spas.

Departs 25 October 2024. From £929 per person for an inside cabin; includes return flights from Bristol.

Tui Cruises: Mediterranean Medley

Palma – Valencia – Barcelona – Toulon – Villefranche – Livorno – Palma

open image in gallery Valencia’s old town and cathedral and a feast for the eyes ( Getty Images )

Tui Cruise’s seven-night Mediterranean Medley aboard Marella Voyager is a great way to explore the Med this half term, whether that’s getting an obligatory family photo beneath the Leaning Tower of Pisa, or enjoying a lunch at an underwater aquarium restaurant in Valencia. The newest vessel in the fleet, Marella Voyager, first set sail in June 2023, and has everything from an open-air cinema on deck 11 to pizza-making classes.

Departs 26 October 2024. From £1,486 per person; includes return flights from Bournemouth.

Celebrity Cruises: Southern Caribbean Cruise

San Juan –Philipsburg – Antigua – Castries – Bridgetown – Roseau – San Juan

open image in gallery Celebrity Summit cruising through the azure waters of the Caribbean Sea ( Celebrity Cruises )

Calling at six ports, this seven-night round trip from Puerto Rico aboard Celebrity Summit calls at a number of scintillating Caribbean islands including Sint Maarten, Antigua, St Lucia, Barbados and Dominica. While off-shore excursions include scenic catamaran trips, there’s plenty to do on board, too, including Celebrity’s Camp at Sea entertainment programme, open 9am–10pm. If you’re looking for a room to house a big brood, the family veranda staterooms come with a spacious outdoor balcony, privacy partition and convertible sofas.

Departs 26 October 2024. From £623 for an ocean view cabin; flights not included.

Norwegian Cruise Line: Mediterranean: Italy, France & Spain

Barcelona – Cannes – Livorno – Civitavecchia – Naples – Messina – Valletta – Cagliari – Palma – Barcelona

open image in gallery The Bay of Naples with Mount Vesuvius in the background ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

For those with wiggle room around half term dates, Norwegian’s Mediterranean itinerary aboard Norwegian Escape promises a whistle stop tour of Italy, France and Spain. Ports of call on this 10-day Med tour include Barcelona, Cannes, Livorno, Civitavecchia, Naples, Messina, Valletta, Cagliari and Palma, giving little ones the chance to try plenty of local specialities, from pizza to pasta, gelato to tapas. Norwegian Cruise Line is a great option for families looking for flexibility, with no set time for dining. There’s also a complimentary kids’ club for those aged between three and 17, and Kids Sail Free deals taking place around the year – keep your eyes peeled.

Departs 29 October 2024. From £758 for an inside cabin; flights not included.

Princess Cruises: 7-day Classic Californian Coast

San Francisco – Santa Barbara – Los Angeles – San Diego – Ensenada - San Francisco

open image in gallery San Francisco’s iconic Golden Gate Bridge ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Revel in the delights of California’s Golden Coast and Baja California aboard Ruby Princess on this fun-filled seven-day cruise. Setting sail from San Francisco, the journey will transport you along California’s scenic coastline, with stop-offs along the way including Santa Barbara and Los Angeles. Families are sure to love trips to Alcatraz, just offshore from San Francisco, whale watching in Santa Barbara and visiting Universal Studios in LA. Ruby Princess also promises plenty for families on board, with the chance to enjoy top-deck stargazing, an indoor planetarium, family-friendly shows and Camp Discovery, the on-board kids’ club that caters for three–year olds to teens.

Departs 26 October 2024. From £550 for an interior room; flights not included.

Disney Cruise Line: 3-night Halloween on the Seas

Port Canaveral –Nassau – Disney Castaway Cay – Port Canaveral

open image in gallery Pastel-hued houses in Nassau, the capital of the Bahamas ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

From Broadway-quality shows to fireworks extravaganzas and the chance for children to meet their favourite characters, Disney cruises are always a great idea for families, and this one happens to coincide with Halloween. Guaranteed to be filled with spooky surprises – think Disney characters in Halloween fancy dress and spooktacular desserts – Halloween on the Seas aboard Disney Wish will call at Nassau and Disney’s private island, Disney Castaway Cay, with plenty of beach day treats and activities guaranteed. The short itinerary is also a great option if you’re considering booking your first family cruise.

Departs 31 October 2024. From £1,860 for a stateroom; flights not included

