Celebrity river cruise cabins almost sold out just days after launch
Celebrity Cruises had just one river route left after opening bookings to the public this week
Celebrity Cruises’ opened bookings for its maiden season of river cruise sailings to the public this week and appears to have almost sold out.
Earlier this month, priority booking access for Celebrity Cruises’ 33 river sailings in 2027 sold out in just six minutes.
The remaining Celebrity Cruises river inventory went on sale on Thursday 25 September but there was only one route left by the end of the day, sailing from Budapest, Hungary to Nuremberg, Germany on the Danube River in December 2027.
River view, infinite balcony and suite cabins are already sold out with just a balcony rooms available at £4,965 per person.
The river cruise departs from Budapest, Hungary on 16 December 2027 aboard Celebrity Seeker. Passengers can book here.
The seven-night sailing includes stops to visit the Christmas markets in Bratislava, Slovakia, Wachau Valley, Regensburg and Nuremberg.
The Royal Caribbean Group has ordered 10 ships to launch Celebrity River Cruises.
They will feature the Edge Series design of the Celebrity Cruises’ ocean ships, with open decks and a Magic Edge cantilevered dining pod that offers guests the chance to dine floating above the river while enjoying regional, destination-driven culinary offerings.
There will be an infinity-edge plunge pool where passengers can cool off while taking in the sights, as well as eight restaurants and bars including Celebrity-favorites Martini Bar, Sunset Bar and Café Al Bacio.
Laura Hodges Bethge, president of Celebrity Cruises, said: “We are thrilled to open remaining inventory on 2027 Celebrity River Cruises sailings, following priority booking access selling out earlier this month in just six minutes.
“The response to the innovative design and unmatched experience Celebrity Compass and Celebrity Seeker will deliver has been overwhelmingly positive. Guests are going to love sailing Europe’s Rhine and Danube rivers The Celebrity Way on our fleet of elevated, cutting-edge ships.”
