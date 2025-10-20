Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A candlelit classic rock concert and an interactive 1980s-themed show have been revealed among the entertainment features to debut on the new Celebrity Xcel cruise ship.

The new Celebrity Cruises vessel is set to launch in November with sailings from Fort Lauderdale and is promising several new entertainment experiences for guests.

The line-up includes three new theatre productions featuring aerialists and parkour artists, two interactive club shows, music experiences and dance parties.

Lisa Lehr, vice president of entertainment for Celebrity Cruises, said: “Celebrity Xcel will further elevate Celebrity’s award-winning offering to create a world-class entertainment destination our guests are going to love.

“With more than 75 resident performers, guests will find unforgettable experiences and unexpected surprises at every turn.”

Here is what you can expect from Celebrity Xcel’s entertainment.

Theatre shows

open image in gallery Guests can enjoy a range of acrobatic entertainment aboard Celebrity Xcel ( Celebrity Cruises )

Passengers can enjoy three exclusive shows in The Theatre aboard Celebrity Xcel, which combine singers, dancers, parkour artists, and specialty aerial performers with kinetic lighting, pyrotechnics and a 110-foot curved kinetic LED screen.

The new Celebrity Xcel shows include Mainstage, a live music concert that transports audiences to the world’s top music festivals, featuring hits from artists across the decades.

Guests can also travel back to 1920s Hollywood for Between Takes, which follows a crew trying to create the next blockbuster with a mix of top vocals, high-flying stunts and choreography.

Passengers may also want to take in a performance of Chapters, described as “a poetic and visually stunning journey through nature, transformation, and self-discovery”.

Theatre seats can be accessed on deck three, four and five of Celebrity Xcel.

The Club

Two new interactive shows will be performed in The Club on deck four.

These include 254 West, where guests are taken back to the 1980s to join the celebrations of the final night of the “254 West” club.

Bold musical numbers and eccentric characters will also come to the stage in HOTEL, a cabaret-style whodunit comedy show.

The Bazaar

open image in gallery Several new shows will debut aboard Celebrity Xcel ( Celebrity Cruises )

Celebrity Xcel has created a new performance space inspired by the ship’s destinations called The Bazaar on deck five.

The venue will host four unique festivals - Carnival, Aqua, Viva and Flora – that will feature costumes and music that aims to bring the beauty of the Bahamas, Mexico, the Cayman Islands and the Dominican Republic to life.

Live music

open image in gallery Celebrity Xcel is one of the largest ships in the brand's fleet ( Celebrity Cruises )

Guests will be drawn to the dance floor for parties in bars and lounges across the ship, including country music party Saddle Up Saloon and a candlelit concert experience that celebrates classic rock’s most iconic artists.

Roaming musicians will entertain guests in Mediterranean restaurant Bora on deck 15.

Celebrity Xcel will also host the cruise line’s famous Shine the Night party, where guests are encouraged to wear metallic or shiny attire.

